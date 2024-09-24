Varsity Cup 2024: OAU, ABU, UNIBEN, 7 Others Compete for Football’s Ultimate Prize

Varsity Cup, Nigeria’s first annual national university football championships for men and women’s teams has announced the universities that will participate in its inaugural Men’s Football 2024 season.

Having undergone a rigorous selection phase and completed a month-long accreditation process, these universities ably led by their Sports’ Directors are now set for action.

The competing universities include; the University of Benin, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

Others are; the University of Ilorin, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi), Ahmadu Bello University, Prince Abubakar Audu University (formerly Kogi State University Ayangba), and the University of Maiduguri.

This achievement of enlisting top varsity football teams in its first year represents a significant milestone for Varsity Cup, aligning with its mission to create a sustainable platform where Nigeria’s brightest student-athletes can thrive.

According to the President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Bawa Mohammed, Varsity Cup represents what is possible when stakeholders are athlete-focused.

“We have considered several important factors in identifying the top varsity football teams in the country. It is now left to them to prove who the true Varsity champions are.”

Varsity Cup Men’s Football 2024 will kick off on October 8, and,run until November 6. During this period, 26 football matches will be played among the 10 top competing teams, resulting in the making of a champion.

“Any investment in our student-athletes pays off in more ways than one. We will continue to deliver events and platforms that advance our mission to enable them thrive,” said Olamide Adeyemo, CEO of Varsity Cup.

Varsity Cup is a pioneering inclusion in Nigeria’s collegiate sports with the men and women’s football championships. It is in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), and sponsored by Moniepoint and Hyphen Sports.