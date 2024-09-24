PCRC Pledges to Give Police 1m Volunteers

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), yesterday said that its members were ready to take up the assignment of the rested constabulary without salary as their contribution to national security, especially in this critical period of national development.

National Chairman of PCRC, Mogaji Olaniyan, noted that the committee have lawyers, doctors, engineers, et cetera, and are ready to give the police one million volunteers for crowd control. He also explained that the one million volunteers will help the police to handle some other challenging assignments.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), in Abuja, Olaniyan said the committee is ready to support the federal government as community policing officers.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the visiting delegation was received by the PSC Chairman and the management of the commission.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd, observed that the public is the police, adding that without their support and cooperation the police will not make a success of their duty to maintain law and order and ensure security across the nation.

Argungu said it is the public that will give the police information for their work. He stressed that without this information, it will be difficult for the police to fight crime and criminality in the country.

According to him “it is the absence of crime that shows or confirms that the security agencies are working and not the number of bandits arrested”.

He said the commission will continue to partner the committee and advised that they should not relent in assisting the police from the divisional level, through the state and national level. “You need to continue to assist the DPOs, Area Commanders, Commissioners of Police Zonal AIGs and the Inspector General of Police ” he noted.

The PSC Chairman declared that the Committee has rendered sacrificial services to the nation and urged that they should not be discouraged.