Ondo Governorship: APC Campaign Group Cautions PDP over Threat of Violence

An All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign body, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC), has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State against fanning the embers of discord ahead of the November governorship election.

It also urged the party to instead, articulate agenda that will improve the lives of the people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Contact and Engagement for the LACO-FSIC, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, the group expressed disappointment that rather than face reality and work on improving their party to become a formidable opposition, the PDP chieftains in the state had instead, lowered the bar, by engaging in distractions obsessed with imaginary rigging plots in the distant future.

Its reaction came in the wake of a statement issued by the state’s PDP chapter, in reaction to the party’s loss in Edo State governorship election, in which it threatened that “danger looms if they seek to tamper with our votes”.

“In Ondo State, the PDP has failed to articulate any agenda that will improve the lives of the people.

“They lack talent in their ranks, becoming nothing more than a sideshow for the citizens of Ondo State.

“Rather than facing reality and working on improving their party to become a formidable opposition, they engage in distractions, obsessed with imaginary rigging plots in the distant future—without any evidence, rhyme, or reason.

“The ‘Property Destroying Party’, fresh from their failed attempt to destabilise Ondo State during the last (hardship) protest, now seeks another opportunity to plunge us into chaos with fantasies about future electoral malpractice,” Oludare, the LACO-FSIC Director lamented.

He, however, noted that he found it highly reprehensible that the PDP, which he further described as ‘Perpetually Defeated Party’, continued to sow seeds of deceit in an attempt to undermine democracy and the faith the people have in the electoral process.

“While no human process is perfect, nor can it be separated from the realities of the environment in which it is conducted, the Nigerian electoral system has been remarkably fair.

“There has been no significant malpractice capable of altering the outcome of an election for a long time.

“It is clear evidence that no losing party has successfully challenged an election based on the results themselves, as they all resort to process grievances, none of which has been substantive.

“This is precisely why INEC maintains an impressive record in court,” he remarked.

According to Oludare, a medic cum activist, the PDP’s actions are akin to a woman accusing her husband’s second wife of bewitching her own delinquent son who refused to go to class and subsequently failed in his exams.

“This is nothing more than envious posturing; Nigerians must ignore their phony cacophony.

“While the APC is hard at work carrying out necessary reforms to improve the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, we encourage the PDP to focus on cultivating talent within their ranks.

“This will allow them to serve as a worthy opposition as we all embark on the journey to lead Nigeria toward realising its full potential, diversifying our economy, and securing a brighter future for our children and generations to come,” Oludare counselled.