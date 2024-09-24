Ganduje Greets Okpebholo, Says APC Will Recover More States

•Sanwo-Olu, Uzodinma, Abiodun, Ododo, southern senators, others congratulate winner

Segun James in Lagos, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday, congratulated the Edo State governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his victory at the September 21 governorship election.

Ganduje pledged to use lessons learnt in Edo State to recover more states for the party.

He spoke while closing the situation room set up at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja to monitor the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

Some APC governors and other party stakeholders also sent warm greetings to the winner of the election.

Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the triumph was a testament to the confidence the people of Edo State had in the progressive vision and leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the victory reflected the trust and hope placed in his leadership, as well as the hard work and resilience of other party members and supporters, who ensured a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Ganduje expressed confidence that with Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo State was poised to witness unprecedented growth, peace, and development that would transform the lives of its citizens.

He promised that Okpebholo would continue to uphold the values of good governance, transparency, and service to the people, saying these are the bedrock of APC’s vision for Nigeria.

Ganduje added that APC remained committed to supporting Okpebholo’s administration and working together to ensure that the vision of a greater Edo State was achieved for the benefit of all.

He assured that the ruling party would replicate the victory recorded in Edo State in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Ganduje pointed out that APC was fired up to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in Saturday’s election following the incendiary comment by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

According to Ganduje, “This exercise (Edo governorship election) was a difficult one because we competed with several obstacles. We had a governor (Obaseki) who was one of our own before. We are children of the same father, but with different mothers, all engaged in the contests.

“So, we didn’t part well. We parted in pieces, and then he left our party for the PDP, where the fight continued until yesterday (Sunday) when we were able to reclaim power.

“Even before the election, one side is already overheating the polity. He (Obaseki) said it is a do-or-die election. But we said ‘No; our own would be do-and-succeed’. This is because if you die, who will introduce your successor? So we are here to thank all the stakeholders.

“From what happened, we are going to use the result, the pattern of voting, successes and failures in different units to the APC institution, which is driven by knowledge.

“The South-east has five states. But two of them belong to our big party, the APC.

“So, we will see how we can recover many states in our favour. I now formally close (the Edo election situation room).”

More members of APC, especially governors, continued to send congratulatory messages to the winner of the Edo State election.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Okpebholo on his victory at Saturday’s election.

Sanwo-Olu, in his message, described the outcome of the election as a landslide victory for APC.

He said Okpebholo’s victory was well-deserved and a clear manifestation that APC remained the party of choice for Nigerians at the local, state and federal levels.

Sanwo-Olu saluted the people of Edo State, particularly the electorate, for rejecting the ruling PDP in the state, and defying all odds to vote for APC and its candidate during the governorship poll.

He stated, “The landslide victory of Senator Okpebholo and the ruling party showed that Edo people know what is right, and they have done what is right by sacking the PDP and voting for the APC.

“Senator Okpebholo’s victory is a clear indication that the people of Edo State want a breath of fresh air in the state, and I believe, strongly that the APC government will surpass their expectations.”

Hope Uzodimma

Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, congratulated Okpebholo, describing his victory as resounding.

Uzodimma also lauded the people of Edo State for turning out in their numbers to cast their ballot for Okpebholo.

Taking to his social media handle, Uzodimma congratulated both the governor-elect and the people of Edo State for affirming their belief in the vision of APC and its commitment to delivering sustainable development and progress in Edo State, in particular, and Nigeria, at large.

Uzodimma stated, “On behalf of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo on his resounding victory as the governor-elect of Edo State.

“I also want to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to the good people of Edo State for this overwhelming show of love and confidence in our party. By giving their mandate to the APC, they have reaffirmed their belief in our vision and commitment to delivering sustainable development and progress.”

Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, while congratulating Okpebholo, said the peaceful conduct of the election reaffirmed that Nigeria’s democracy was maturing and evolving.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to Okpebholo, APC, and President Bola Tinubu, conveyed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commendable efforts in ensuring a free and fair electoral process. He highlighted the transparency and credibility of the elections.

Abiodun, in the statement, described the election as free and fair.

“Such a commitment to democratic principles is a testament to INEC’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and fostering trust in the electoral system,” he said.

The governor commended Edo people for their active participation in the electoral process, saying their voices have been heard loud and clear.

“This election not only reflects their wishes but also signifies a collective stride towards more vibrant and accountable governance,” Abiodun added.

Usman Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, praised the Edo State governor-elect and the leadership of APC for the resilience and determination that led to the return of the party to power in Edo State.

Ododo was in Akoko-Edo to ensure victory for APC in the area with 34,847 votes, which was the highest return by the party in any local government area in the state.

He commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the people of the state during the polls and for matching their words with action by electing the APC candidate.

The governor also commended INEC and the law enforcement agencies for displaying a high level of professionalism and for ensuring that law and order prevailed during the Edo State governorship election.

Ogun APC

In a statement in Abeokuta by Ogun State APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, described Okphebolo’s victory as, “A testimony to the popularity of the party in the state and also to the fact that the winner” had given a good account of himself while he served his people in the National Assembly.

APC said the victory was also a culmination of the hard work put in by the leaders of the party at the state and national levels.

Oladunjoye stated, “It is, indeed, a sweet victory that Edo State is now back to the progressives’ fold, where it has always been before the hijack by the now defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Our party rejoices with the good people of Edo and urge the winner to form an inclusive government. We also commend the people of Edo State for their peaceful conduct during the election.”

Southern Senators

Nigerian Southern Senators Forum, in their congratulatory message by their Chairman, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, Lagos East, commended Okpebholo for his exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to the service of his people.

They said Okpebholo’s victory was a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Edo State had in his vision, capabilities, and commitment to good governance.

The forum expressed optimism that Okpebholo’s tenure as governor would usher in a new era of progress and development for Edo State, given his track record of service in the senate and his understanding of the challenges facing the state.

They also pledged their support and cooperation, urging the newly elected governor to continue working for the betterment of Edo State and Nigeria, at large.

Earnest Umakhihe

A former APC governorship aspirant, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, expressed confidence in the emergence of Okpebholo and Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa as Edo State governor-elect and deputy governor-elect, respectively.

Umakhihe, a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, described the election as a good omen to usher in a greater and better Edo State, where citizens’ wellness and preferences will be given utmost priority.

In a congratulatory message to the duo, and personally signed by him, Umakhihe expressed joy that a new vista of renewed hope had arrived for Edo indigenes and all others that inhabit the state.