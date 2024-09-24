APC:  Planned Rivers Local Government  Areas  Polls a Charade

PDP council chairmen defect to APP

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of the October 5, 2024 Local Government Areas election in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state led by Chief Tony Okocha has described the planned exercise as a charade, insisting that the election will not hold in the state.

This is as THISDAY has observed that council chairmen loyal to the Governor Siminalayi Fubara are defecting to the Action Peoples Party (APP) alongside their supporters who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd) has reassured the people of the state that the scheduled date for the council elections remains sacrosanct.

Speaking with journalists at the APC Secretariat on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Okocha said if the LGAs election is allowed to hold it will be attempt to disrespect the court order that put on hold all activities in the council pending decision of the court on its leadership tenure.

According to Okocha, there is no sign to indicate that the said election would hold on October, stressing that a Federal High Court presided by Justice Peter Lifu “has disbanded the INEC from releasing sensitive materials for the election. The court also restrained the Police from involvement in the election.”

Restating that APC is boycotting the election, Okocha said: “Governor Siminalayi Fubara should stop deceiving Rivers state people because he is aware that election cannot hold when the party has a court case. He knows the order restraining activities at the LGA has not been vacated. The election will end in nullity.”

On the Edo election, Okocha commended the people for voting in the APC candidate for governorship position, last Saturday, and also commended President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the successul election.

Speaking further, Okocha, boasted that the party will repeat the same victory it recorded in the just concluded election in Edo state in Rivers state come 2027.

Okocha said: “Nigerians can see the election in Edo was narrow the difference was less than 50,000 between the PDP candidate and that of the APC. I have not heard that INEC chairman distorted any result. We are sure and certain that we are going to replicate what happened in Edo state at Delta and Rivers State come 2027.”

He therefore, applauded the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr.Anugbum Onuoha for conducting a credibly election.

Addressing participants at the ongoing training of master trainers for RSIEC Staffs, in Port Harcourt, Justice Enebeli cited the state electoral law and the recent judgement of Supreme Court which empowers them to conduct the schedule elections.

He emphasised that there is no current judgment or any other impediment against the conduct of the local government council elections, saying that RSIEC as the electoral umpire in the state is fully ready and prepared for the conduct of the elections on the October, 5.

Justice Enebeli assured that the commission is determined for free, fair, credible and violence election free in the elections, adding that names of contestants who scaled through the screening will be published between September 23 and 24, 2024.

At a press briefing organised in Port Harcourt, yesterday, a non- governmental organisation, Rivers Civil Society Organisations, called for fair, free and non violence election in the state

Chairman of the group, Enefaa Georgewill, who addressed the media, said: “The organisations stand united in our commitment to promoting democratic principles hinged on free, fair and credible elections. Today, we gather to reaffirm our support for the upcoming local government elections in Rivers state.”

The group urged the RSIEC to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties, guaranteeing equal opportunities for campaign financing, media coverage, and voter access.

They also called on RSIEC and political parties to uphold internal democratic principles, promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in their decision-making processes. This election is key to the development and progress of our communities.”

The group condemned any form of imposition of candidates on the people, saying:”We particularly condemn the way and manner the Action Peoples Party(APP) conducted their primaries. It was more of an imposition than an election.”

However, it is no longer rumour that PDP members loyal to the state governor, Fubara, particularly the Caretaker Committee Chairmen have defected to the APP to campaign for substantive chairmanship position of their various councils.

THISDAY yesterday, sighted a large bill board of the current CTC Chairman of Port Harcourt City Council, with APP logo campaigning for chairmanship position.

The Port Harcourt City Local Government. Ezebunwo Ichemati, who is campaigning on the platform of the APP, had assured the people that they will provide credible leadership if elected into office.

He said: “We will defend the interests of the party (APP) and the state if elected into office. We will also adhere to the directive to avoid engaging in negative campaigns.”

Also, the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA, Marvin Yobana and his supporters loyal to Governor Fubara, have formally announced their defection to the APP.

Speaking yesterday at an event in Khana Local Council, Yobana who did not get nod to return as Chairman, said: “I hereby announce that I have moved to APP and I introduce to you the person that would be sworn in after the October 5, election as the executive chairman of Khana, Mr. Martins Ibibo.”

The state APP chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, briefing journalists yesterday on upcoming activities of the party preceding local government elections at the State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, said the election will be a new narrative, new frontier, new threshold in political leadership.

Wokekoro said that APP will entrench a new system of governance at the grassroots level that will touch the lives of our people and impact our society.

He disclosed that the party will commence its senatorial zone campaign today, September 24, starting with Rivers South-east senatorial district, adding that state party campaign will end with Rivers East senatorial zone on September 26.