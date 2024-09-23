Nigerian-born US-based Artiste Nominated for Mzantsi Jazz Awards

Nigerian-born United States-based jazz musician Douyé Youduba has earned a nomination in the Best International Jazz Collaboration Album category at the South African-organized Mzantsi Jazz Awards. Her latest album, ‘The Golden Sèkèrè,’ secured her the nod.

The Mzantsi Jazz Awards, held in Soweto and managed by South Africans, celebrate African jazz musicians who have enriched music by honouring African sounds.

“I am grateful to have been nominated,” she said. “I am not a South African; I am a Nigerian. That said, the fact that the Mzantsi Jazz Awards is an establishment based in Africa made it even more special because I am an African. Sometimes, it is harder to be appreciated by your own kind; so I am indeed thankful.”

Youduba, who has spent much of her career outside Nigeria, has made bold strides in fusing Western jazz with African influences. Her nominated album blends Nigerian musical elements with Western jazz traditions.

She also expressed willingness to perform in Nigeria and collaborate with fellow musicians.

“I am open to collaboration with great musicians who bring finesse, superior quality, and elegance to all aspects of their musical prowess and ingenuity,” she concluded.