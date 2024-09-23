Abia, Tricycle Union Organise Medical Outreach for Members

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU) in partnership with the state Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health organised a three-week free medical outreach for tricycle operators in the commercial city of Aba and its environs.

Speaking at the flag off of the free medical outreach at the Abayi Umuochom Primary School in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, the state Commissioner of Transport, Chimezie Ukaegbu, emphasised the importance of healthcare for the people, especially those engaged in rigorous physical activities.

He commended the tricycle association for putting premium on the health of the tricycle operators, stating that the welfare package was a valuable contribution to the growth of the state.

Ukaegbu remarked: “I am happy that the medical outreach is going on smoothly as planned and I can see the excitement written all over the faces of the operators, who I was told were also delighted by the good performance of the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.”

He said that ASTOPU’s choice of Aba for the medical outreach was an acknowledgement of Governor Otti’s special attention to the health sector demonstrated by his decision to renovate and upgrade a number of health facilities in the state.

The commissioner noted that it was the first time a transport union in the state would be organising a free medical programme for its members, adding that it was a proof that the welfare tickets they were buying on a regular basis was worthwhile could bring tangible benefits for them.

Speaking during the medical outreach at the Ehere Primary School, Ogbor Hill, Aba, the Chairman of Abia State Tricycle Union, Victor Azubuike Chimgozirim, said that the union was following the footsteps of the state governor who was positively touching the lives of the people.

He said that the union thought it wise to give back to the tricycle operators to get them to feel the impact of the government that they had been paying tax to. “It shows that the infrastructure and welfare tickets we have been paying attracts some benefits.

“We have a lot to do for the tricycle operators, as their welfare is our concern. We will continue to give back to them from the little we are getting. We have several other programmes lined up for the operators, such as the health insurance scheme.”

The union chairman appealed to the government to support the tricycle operators in the area of empowerment, noting that it was very expensive to buy and maintain the tricycles.

He assured them that members of ASTOPU would continue to support the Labour Party government led by Dr. Alex Otti.

Speaking also on the medical outreach, the Secretary of ASTOPU, Kenneth Nwosu, said that the medical team for the outreach programme was drawn from the Abia State University Teaching Hospital with the full backing of the Ministry of Health.

He stated that: “Apart from health welfare, we have other packages for our members, but we are taking them one after another. We are preparing an insurance package for them and this also has a health component.”