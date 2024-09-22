Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Others Eulogise First Lady on Her 64th Birthday

*She’s the guiding light through my trying times, says president

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa; All Progressives Congress (APC), and 108 non-serving senators yesterday eulogised Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 64th birthday anniversary.



President Tinubu, in a tribute personally signed by him, said his wife of many decades has shown unwavering strength, love and grace to him.

According to him, the First Lady is an embodiment of kindness and wisdom, as well as the light guiding him through turbulent times.



The president in the birthday message stated, inter alia: “My Dearest Oluremi, on this beautiful day, as we celebrate your 64th birthday, my heart is full of gratitude and love for the incredible woman you are. Since we began this journey together, you have been my rock, confidante, greatest supporter, and the love of my life. Every step of the way, you have shown unwavering strength, grace, and love to me, our family, and our beloved nation, Nigeria.



“You are the heart of our home, the light guiding me through the most challenging days, and the embodiment of kindness and wisdom. Your compassion, generosity, and dedication inspire millions of Nigerians and me, especially our young women, who look up to you as their first lady.

“On your special day, I want to take a moment to tell you how truly blessed I feel to walk this path beside you. Your love sustains me, wisdom guides me, and strength lifts me. I could not ask for a better partner to share the triumphs and trials of life.



“As you turn 64, I wish you nothing but boundless joy, peace, and happiness. May this year unfold with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments you so richly deserve. I look forward to all the moments we will create together in the years to come.

“With all my love and appreciation, now and always,

“Yours Bola”.



Similarly, in his congratulatory message also personally signed by him, Shettima hailed the First Lady for redefining women’s role in the nation’s politics.

“On your 64th birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and deep respect for your contributions to Nigeria.

“You have redefined the role of women in Nigerian politics, inspiring many to pursue their aspirations.



“Your contributions to the Nigerian society particularly in rural, education, women and youth development, has significantly impacted countless lives.

“Your voice has been very resounding in pushing for progress, justice and equality in our nation. Your efforts in women’s enlightenment, empowerment and social welfare have strengthened the fabric of our society.



“As you mark this milestone, know that your tireless service has made Nigeria better. Your influence extends far beyond your official roles, touching the lives of many Nigerians,” Shettima said.

On his part, Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Senator Oluremi’s life as a testament to dedication, compassion and service to our great nation.



He said: “As a seasoned politician, senator, and First Lady of Lagos State and now Nigeria, your contributions to the empowerment of women, youth development, and education are invaluable,” Akpabio added.

On his part, Barau in his statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, said the First Lady, “Through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has been contributing in addressing the key challenges facing women, youths and children in the country.”



Similarly, Musa also extolled the sterling qualities of the First Lady and “pray to God to grant her long life, sound health and wisdom in her endeavours and support to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda for the peace and progress of our dear country.”

The 108 APC non- serving senators’ council led by Senator Basheer Lado, who is the Special Adviser to the President on the National Assembly Matters, has also congratulated the First Lady.



The ruling APC has also hailed the First Lady for being the solid pillar of support behind the political trajectory of her husband, President Tinubu.

The party described the former Senator of Lagos Central as a true mother of the nation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a congratulatory message, said the wife of the President has been living a life of immeasurable impact.



“A true mother of the nation, and long-standing philanthropist, Senator Tinubu, has continued to empower millions of youths, women, senior citizens and vulnerable groups in the country to live better lives under the banner of flagship platforms, including the Renewed Hope Initiative and New Era Foundation. Senator Tinubu has extended scholarships to Nigerian students, financial support for women in various economic endeavours, medical assistance to many citizens, among other interventions,” APC said.

“We pray to God, in His infinite mercies, to grant you many more years in excellent health to continue your service to our dear nation, and humanity,” the ruling party added.