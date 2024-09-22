Nigerian Political Leaders Urged to Bridge the Gap with Youths to Curb Growing Violence Extremism

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigerian political leaders have been advised to close the existing gap between them and the country’s teeming youth population to curb growing violent extremism in the country.

This was the submission of a team of panelists who spoke at the occasion heralding the 2024 International Day of Peace, with the theme: ‘Cultivating a Culture of Peace’ organised by the United States Embassy in Abuja.

The Lead Speaker, Rev. John Hayab of the Global Peace Foundation in Nigeria, who presented a paper on ‘Cultivating a Culture of Peace: The Role of youth in Promoting Leadership and peace in Nigeria,’ highlighted the imperative for a peaceful atmosphere for development.

Other panelists who spoke after the paper presentation agreed with Rev. Hayab that the government needed to engage the youth more for them to feel the impact of the government.

Speaking, the Director of Baynakum Family Counselling Centre, Abuja, Ustaz Abdulfattah Adeyemi stressed the place of youth in peacebuilding, warning against gagging the youth, saying that the calm surface doesn’t represent real peace.

He added: “And yet if we keep looking at them like that, there may come a time when they won’t be able to hold on any further.

“Let us not spoil the peace these young people are ready to embrace,” he warned while charging the government to engage the youth.

He said: “So my appeal is for us not to let things just slide by. To listen to these young people. Get them engaged. Get them busy. Give them employment.”

On his part, the Founder, of Transforming Church International Abuja, Rev. Sam Oye called for inclusivity and the need to get the youth on board.

He said it was not about giving positions alone but making them have a say in policies and programmes of the government.

Oye added that the government can gather the youth periodically and get their say on issues to douse tension and reduce violence.

He said: “It begins first with recognition. And recognition has to do with diversity. The diverse competencies that our young people have is very staggered.

“As leaders, not just including those who are affiliated to your party. But looking outside of your party, to look into these young people who are over 60 per cent.

“They have so much to offer this country. Nigerian kids are not looking for anybody to feed them, just allow them to express themselves and you’ll be amazed at what our young people can do. It takes a secure leader to be an inclusive leader.

In his intervention, Mr. Rafiu Adeniran Lawal of the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation pointed out that all the youth needed to function as agents of peace was little support, noting that the youth needed to engage more to move with trend.

He said: “All they need is support to function effectively as agents of peace.

“The society that we live in. Is one that is not open to Change and then if we are going to make any meaningful transformation then we have to present ourselves as advocates rather than as activists.” He added: “In any way, this space as we speak is traditionally closed. It will not be open automatically. So, you have to force your way in. So that we can continue.”