Insecurity: APC’s Call for State of Emergency, Insult to Zamfara People, Says PDP

Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as pedestrian the recent call by a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) group in the area for a declaration of state of emergency in the state.

“This is a clear indication that they are intimidated by the developmental strides made under Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership,” the PDP said in a statement in Gusau on Sunday.

The statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Halliru Andi, said that, “the PDP administration is focused on rectifying the maladministration that characterized 25 years of APC governance and it is evident that the APC fears the scorecard of Governor Lawal.

“Their attempts to undermine his efforts reflect a desperate need to salvage their political careers as the 2027 elections approach.

“The call for a state of emergency is unfounded and deeply disrespectful to the resilient people of Zamfara State.

“The APC conveniently overlooks the troubling legacy of former Governor Bello Matawalle, whose misguided approach to banditry involved cozying up to warlords.

“His administration’s failure to ensure security was characterized by a disturbing pattern of accommodation, including providing Hilux vehicles and substantial financial rewards to bandits while allowing them unrestricted access to the Government House.

“As a result, the citizens of Zamfara experienced the dire consequences of this recklessness, with bandits attacking communities and finding refuge within the very corridors of power.

“The unfounded claims that Governor Dauda Lawal is sabotaging the fight against banditry in Zamfara State is a political move to undermine our ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the state.

“Governor Lawal is the first in our state’s history to prioritize security with genuine commitment, contrasting sharply with the previous APC administrations.

“Unlike the APC, which has politicized the serious issue of insecurity, the PDP’s administration is committed to the peace and stability of Zamfara state.

“The successes we’ve seen against banditry are direct results of Governor Lawal’s steadfast approach, refusing to engage in reconciliation with criminals.

“This principled stance has set a clear and firm direction in our fight against banditry.

“The PDP administration led by Governor Dauda Lawal has taken significant steps, including the establishment of Community Protection Guards (CPG) and the creation of a Security Trust Fund to support conventional security forces.

“Just a few weeks ago, Governor Lawal distributed vehicles to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to this critical issue.

“The APC’s allegations are nothing more than desperate propaganda.

“At no point did former Governor Matawalle express willingness to collaborate with Governor Lawal in addressing insecurity in the state.

“Furthermore, Mr. Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defines, has shown a lack of competence and empathy for the people of Zamfara.

“His secret negotiations with bandits, conducted without Governor Lawal’s knowledge, directly undermines the current administration’s firm stance against reconciliation with bandits.

“Following the failure of these negotiations, he falsely claimed that Governor Lawal approved N1.3 billion in a fabricated memo for reconciliation processes, a baseless assertion.

“We call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Bello Matawalle from his position as Minister of State for Defence.

“His lack of integrity and qualifications for this sensitive role is evident in his past actions which have not only undermined the current fight against banditry but also jeopardized the safety of our citizens.

“It is imperative that the Federal Government investigates Matawalle’s actions, particularly his relationship with bandits’ leaders, which have been a clear impediment to effective governance.

“we urge the APC to focus on genuine issues affecting Zamfara rather than resorting to baseless accusations and distractions. “Governor Dauda Lawal remains resolute in his commitment to transforming the state and will not be deterred by the opposition’s unfounded claims. “The people of Zamfara deserve a better deal and this administration is dedicated to delivering on that promise,” the statement said.