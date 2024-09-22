Edo Guber: Security Beefed Up At INEC Office

There is a heavy presence of security operatives on Sunday at the Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as collation of results for the Saturday governorship election commenced.

Roadblocks were mounted 500 metres away in all the roads leading to the office by the men of the Nigerian Army.

The routes leading to the office were closed to vehicular movement just as only accredited individuals were allowed access to the place.

The individuals were subjected to thorough screenings by men of the Nigerian Police as well as the military operatives at the venue.

INEC announced on Saturday that collation of results from the 18 local governments of the state would begin by 10am on Sunday. (NAN)