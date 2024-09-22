Edo Decides: PDP Campaign DG Protests Alleged Plot to Compromise Election Result

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen early Sunday morning protested the just-concluded governorship election, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would protest the outcome which was being skewed in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sen Monday Okpebholo.

While journalists and some party agents were waiting at the Conference Hall at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office for the announcement of the results, protesters numbering about 20 stormed the entrance gate of INEC.

Iduoriyekemwen said the PDP was cruising to victory but that information available to them showed that there were plans to mutilate the final results not to reflect the wishes of the voters.

He also alleged that the leader of the APC in the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and reinstated deputy governor of the state Philip Shaibu were thumb printing ballot papers to close the gap with which they were leading.

“We will not accept this, we will contest it,” he said at about 2:27am when he led the protesters to the venue.

They were however dispersed by the police shortly after speaking to journalists through the barricade.