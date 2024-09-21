Edo Decides: Okpebholo Votes, Commends INEC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Senator Monday Okpebholo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was getting the election in Edo state right.

Okpebholo spoke with reporters after voting at PU003, Udomi, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA in Edo.

The senator representing Edo central said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not get a single vote at his polling unit because his people loved him.

“What I am seeing here is testimony that INEC is getting it right. PDP or whatever will not get one vote here because this is my home and my people love me. I have nothing to fear.

“What they are saying about security is hyping. No knock out or a stick of matches. It is just to scare people away from voting.

“You know Obaseki, I don’t know… his wisdom I don’t know. He wanted to cause fire in Edo state but by the grace of God everything is moving perfect.”