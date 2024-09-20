Oyebanji Seeks Unity Among Ekiti Monarchs

Yinka Oyebode writes about the clamour by Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state for traditional rulers in the state to join hands with government for the development of the state.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has canvassed for unity and corporation among traditional rulers in the state, stressing that such cohesion is needed to ensure peace and sustainable development across the state.

Oyebanji made the call at the 70th birthday thanksgiving service of the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro held at the St John’s Anglican Cathedral, Ido Ekiti.

He noted that unity among the royal fathers would further pave the way for a more structured and collaborative approach to addressing the challenges confronting the state.

Stressing the importance of the traditional institutions in maintaining the cultural heritage of the state, while also acting as custodians of peace and progress, the Governor stated that a united traditional council is essential in promoting government policies at the grassroots, thus enhancing good governance and development.

He urged the traditional rulers to strengthen unity among themselves, set aside any differences that may hinder the development and progress of the state

While congratulating the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ilori l-Faboro on his 70th birthday, Oyebanji, who paid a glowing tribute to the monarch, lauded his immense contributions to the development of Ido-Ekiti and Ekiti State as a whole.

Highlighting Oba Ilori-Fabiyi’s ability to foster harmonious relationships between his subjects, and neighbouring communities, the Governor said his leadership had help in strengthening the bond between the traditional institution and the state government, thereby driving progress in the state.

“Kabiyesi, today is a special day, 70 in Nigeria is a big deal, in a country where expectancy age is between 45 and 55 years, so to be 70 in Nigeria, we have every cause to thank God and taking into consideration your own trajectory in life. On behalf of the Government of Ekiti State, let me say thank you for your support for our government.

“To our royal fathers, I say congratulations and I thank you for your support for our administration. When I walked in and saw our royal fathers dressed like this, I was happy. I will just plead that our fathers should use the occasion of this 70th birthday to come together so that Ekiti State can develop. I know that if we are united, we can recreate Ekiti parapo, not to fight any war but to develop Ekiti State and history has it that when Obas are united in one accord, there is no mountain that will be too difficult for us to surmount” the Governor asserted.

Responding to the Governor’s plea to the Obas, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe assured the Governor that the monarchs in Ekiti remain united and committed to the development and progress of the state, stressing that they have always played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability across their domains and will continue to support government’s vision for a united and prosperous Ekiti.

Oba Adejugbe, while highlighting the long standing cooperation between the traditional council and the state government, noted that the monarchs have always prioritise the well-being of the citizens in the state.

Also speaking, the celebrant, Oba Ilori- Faboro, while expressing his gratitude to the Governor and the people of Ekiti State for their support throughout his reign, reaffirmed his commitment to the continued growth and stability of his community and the state at large.

Earlier in his sermon, the Anglican Bishop, Ekiti Diocese, Rt. Rev. Anthony Olusola Ajayi; urged Oba Ilori-Faboro to see the attainment of the age of seventy as a blessing from God, adding that living up to that the age has conferred on him the grace and IPP to review his life and change certain things.

-Oyebode, Media Adviser to Governor Oyebanji, writes from Ado Ekiti.