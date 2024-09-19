UNESCO to Upgrade Gashaka Gumti National Park to World Heritage Site

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is on the verge of upgrading the Gashaka Gumti National Park in Taraba State to a World Heritage Site.

The park, established in 1991, is the largest and most diversified wildlife park in West Africa, with a landmass of over 6,000 square kilometres, more than the size of some states in Nigeria.

Conservator of the Park, Mr. Joseph Ntui, disclosed the development during an interview with journalists in his office at Gashaka.

Ntui revealed that a team of UNESCO officials visited the park two weeks ago and would be visiting the park again on September 20 to finalise the planned upgrade.

According to Ntui, “The UNESCO team is working to upgrade Gashaka Gumti National Park to a World Heritage Site. They were here two weeks ago. They will be here by September 20. They would carry out research and come out with documents that will qualify the park as a World Heritage Site”

He disclosed that Gashaka Gumti National Park was the most diversified park in Nigeria and very unique in flora and fauna, saying the park has 1,000 plant species and 102 mammalian species, including 60 species of fishes, 477 species of birds, and 300 species of butterflies.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the extinction of some of the animals in the park, especially lions, hippocampus and cheetah.

Ntui stressed that the use of cheetah as the mascot of the 20 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Serti was because of the presence of cheetah in the park.

He said, “We have 1,000 plant species, and 102 mammalian species. We have 60 species of fishes and 477 species of birds, with 300 species of butterflies. The park is not just the largest in Nigeria, it is the most diverse and unique.

“Besides plants and animals, we also have interesting sights. The highest peak in Nigeria, Chappal Wada (about 2,400 meters above sea level) is in the park. Other interesting places are nurseries, hot springs, German/British Fort, slave trade route, etc. We used to have cheetah (that is why 20 Battalion has cheetah as their mascot).”

Lamido of Gashaka, Alhaji Zubeiru Hamman Gabdo, commended African Nature Investors (ANI) for restoring the security of the park and boosting the socio-economic life of the people living in the communities around the park.

The Lamido, a First Class monarch in Taraba State, said the partnership between ANI and the National Park, which took effect in 2021, had brought remarkable development to the local government, especially in the area of security, employment, and economic empowerment to residents of the area.

In his word, “The partnership of ANI with the National Park has engendered tremendous transformation of the park and the communities around the park. I enjoin other well-meaning organisations to also emulate ANI and partner the National Park to further develop the park.”