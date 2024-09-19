Reconsider Any Form of Endorsement for LG Poll, Group Tells Sule

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Awe Local Government Concerned Group yesterday urged the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdulkahi Sule, to reconsider any form of endorsement for the forth coming Nasarawa State Local Government election.

The Awe Concerned Group’s demand to Governor Sule is coming at the heels of reports in the social media that the governor has endorsed one Hon. Sani Musa as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Awe Local Government Area in the forth coming Nasarawa State council poll.

Consequently, at a press conference in Lafia, leader of the Awe Local Government Concerned Group, Mahmud Awe, urged Governor Sule to reconsider any form of endorsement, should it have been made.

He therefore, pointed out that several credible and dedicated individuals from Awe Local Government of the state had worked diligently for the success of the APC and Governor Sule during his re-election campaign in 2023.

“We have full confidence in the transparent leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule. We trust he is committed to allowing either a consensus or a primary election to produce a candidate who embodies the values and aspirations of the people,” Mahmud stated.

He further expressed belief that Governor Sule’s leadership, known for promoting transparency and fairness, would ensure that the candidate chosen for Awe Local Government reflects the will of the people.

“We believe Governor Sule will prioritise the people’s choice, ensuring that leadership in Awe Local Government aligns with his goals of development and progress as he works towards completing his tenure in 2027,” Mahmoud maintained.