Borno Floods: FG Deploys Experts to Test for Hazardous Chemicals

•Obasanjo tasks Zulum on disaster

•Benue State government intensifies preparation against flood

Michael Olugbode in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and George Okoh in Makurdi





The federal government has deployed a team of experts to help mitigate the effects of the flooding that ravaged parts of Borno state.

This comes as former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, tasked Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to use last week’s flood disaster in the state to show his leadership and courage qualities to overcome the unfortunate event.

Also, Benue State government has intensified efforts in response to rising water levels of River Benue following the reported opening of the Lagdo Dam and the 2024 flood prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

The federal government also announced that experts would carry out continuous water sampling and tests and identify sources of hazardous chemicals, and take proactive measures to prevent waterborne diseases in the state.

The recent flooding in Borno State, caused by the breakdown of the Alau Dam, resulted in unprecedented devastation, with over 30 lives lost, 23,000 residential houses destroyed, and 414,000 persons displaced, critical infrastructure, including bridges, roads, electricity systems, healthcare facilities, and schools, severely damaged, including approximately one million people losing their source of livelihood.

However, in a statement yesterday, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, revealed that he led key officials of the ministry to pay a condolence and sympathy visit to the state last Friday, towards mitigating the adverse effects that may occur as a result of the unfortunate flood incidence.

Lawal, stated that it was important to focus on the urgent need for a coordinated and comprehensive response to mitigate the resultant environmental challenges posed by the flood.

He said: “During the condolence visit, I informed the Governor that the Federal Ministry of Environment will send a team of experts from the relevant department, agencies and projects to collaborate with Borno State Government in addressing the impacts of the flood.”

The minister highlighted that the ministry has consequently deployed a team of experts from the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, the Department of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management, the Department of Forestry; the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-arid Landscape Programme Project, the Nigeria Climate Adaptation-Erosion and Watershed Project, the National Park Services, and the Environmental Health Council to help in mitigating the effects of the flooding.

He said: “The above team will carry out continuous water sampling and tests, identify sources of hazardous chemicals, and take proactive measures to prevent waterborne diseases.

Similarly, the team will maintain continuous sampling of water sources which is essential for monitoring water quality, identifying contamination, as well as taking proactive measures to maintain public health and safety in the state.

All agencies under the Ministry in Borno State have been directed to collaborate with the State Government to mitigate the effects of the flood disaster.

“So far, 100 drums of 40kg of chlorine has been deployed to Borno State to disinfect water sources, ensuring safe drinking water and preventing waterborne diseases like cholera.

“Furthermore, the Ministry will deploy 30,000 flyers to sensitise the public on best sanitation and hygiene practices which include proper waste disposal, frequent handwashing, and personal hygiene to reduce the spread of infections.

“Beyond immediate short-term response, the Ministry will also work closely with Borno State Government to develop comprehensive flood mitigation strategies and early warning mechanisms to safeguard against future recurrences.

“We will also explore avenues for collaboration with international partners to strengthen the State’s capacity for disaster risk management and climate adaptation,” he added.

The minister commended Zulum for his swift response in mobilising resources and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

He said: “I am confident that under His Excellency’s capable leadership, Borno State will emerge stronger from this tragedy and the resilience of its people will once again shine through.

“I hope that together, the federal government will strengthen its resolve to build resilience against such environmental challenges in the future.”

In the meantime, Obasanjo has tasked Zulum to use the flood disaster in the state to show leadership and courage to overcome the unfortunate event.

In a message of sympathy to the governor, a copy which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, Obasanjo expressed sympathy to the government and the people of Borno State for the huge loss of lives and property caused by the recent flood disaster.

The former president noted that: “Although seasonal flooding is not uncommon in many parts of Nigeria, all available accounts indicate that what Borno State has just suffered was one of the most devastating incidents in recent times.

“This is evidenced by the magnitude of the loss of human lives, harvested food-crops, farmlands, livestock, buildings, and personal effects involved,” Obasanjo said.

He, however, stressed that “it is usually amid disasters of this nature that the qualities of good leadership and courage become manifest.

“Permit me, therefore, to commend you and the Government of Borno State for the swiftness and efficacy with which you rose to the challenge, giving every possible support in your continued efforts to provide succour to those who have been dislocated.

“Once again, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the State Government and the families of the deceased. May Almighty Allah comfort and strengthen those they left behind,” the message stated.”

Meanwhile, Benue State Government has intensified efforts in response to rising water levels of River Benue.

The state government has also opened Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camps in 18 LGAs in the state as measures to mitigate the effects of the impending flood disaster.

The Committee on Flood Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation, and Response Team took the decision in Makurdi.

NiMET recently predicted that several LGAs in the state would be affected by the impending flooding following the opening of the Lagdo Dam in neighboring Republic of Cameroon.

The LGAs to be affected include Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Agatu, Guma and Apa.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde said the Committee has set up camps for would-be victims of the expected flooding in the state.

He said the camps are located at the International Market Makurdi, Suswan Thank You LGEA Primary School Wurukum, Makurdi, Akume Atongo Stadium, Katsina-Ala and RCM Primary School, Logo.

Kunde, explained that it was imperative for people living in flood-prone areas to relocate for their safety.

The acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, James Iorpuu, said the agency was fully prepared to carter for the needs of those who will be affected by flooding.

He said the agency would supply food and non-food materials to victims of the flood.

Iorpuu, said he has requested logistics support, including five flying boats from the National Emergency Management Agency.

The commissioner also called for comprehensive documents indicating the number of women and children in flood-prone areas.

He said this would enable the Health Ministry to respond to challenges urgently and effectively.

The Team leader, International Organisation for Immigration (IOM), Mrs. Mediatrix Barendayo, assured the government of support in that regard.

Also, Sally Okpaje, Team Lead, UN Refugee Agency, said the organisation was committed to supporting the state government by ensuring that all measures are in place to mitigate the sufferings of the victims of flooding.