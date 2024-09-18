Presidency: CBN Governor Has Not Been Asked to Resign

.Faults Bishop Kukah’s claim saying Tinubu signed two peace accords ahead of 2023 presidential poll

The Presidency on Tuesday dismissed a viral media report claiming President Bola Tinubu has asked Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to resign.

Some online media outlets had earlier on Tuesday published reports of the said presidential directive to Cardoso, quoting some unnamed Presidency sources.

The report had alleged that President Tinubu ordered Cardoso to resign due to his inability to revive the Naira and address the country’s economic challenges.

Reacting to the insinuation, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, described the report as “all lies”.

Onanuga’s statement emphasked that President Tinubu has not requested for Cardoso’s resignation.

Also on Tuesday, the Presidency faulted Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s assertion that President Tinubu did not sign a peace accord during his presidential campaign.

Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, speaking on Sunday during the Edo Election Townhall meeting in Benin city, had asserted that prior to the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu did not sign the peace accord.

In his reaction to Bishop Kukah’s claim, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, clarified that Tinubu signed two peace accords ahead of the 2023 election.

According to Onanuga in a message posted on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, the first accord, signed on September 29, 2022, committed candidates to a free and credible election in the country. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu at the signing.

The second agreement, signed on February 23, 2023, required candidates to accept the election outcome, and Tinubu personally signed it.

