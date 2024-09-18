NAF to Deploy Quick Response Wing to Increase Military Presence in North-west

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said it was working out modality to deploy a Quick Response Wing to increase military presence in vulnerable communities in Katsina State and other Northwestern states.

The NAF also revealed that it has intensified airstrikes against criminal elements in the North-west. The Chief of the Air Staff, made this disclosure, during a two-day operational tour of the Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI and 213 Forward Operating Base (FOB), in Katsina State.

Stressing the need for a comprehensive strategy to achieve lasting peace in Northwest, Abubakar noted that kinetic actions alone cannot eliminate insurgency.

A statement by Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Kabiru Ali, said the operational tour highlighted NAF’s commitment to bolster security efforts and strengthen collaboration with Katsina State in addressing the challenges of banditry and other emerging security threats in the North-West region.

The CAS, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Umar Radda, expressed gratitude to the governor for the warm reception, notwithstanding the short notice and Eid Maulud festivities.

He also appreciated his unwavering commitment to supporting the NAF and fostering a secure environment in Katsina State.

The CAS outlined the significant progress made in securing the state, noting that the recent planting season was largely free from interference by bandits.

He attributed such feat a to the governor’s robust security measures. He applauded the governor for establishing the Katsina Community Watch Corps and improving intelligence sharing infrastructure in the state.

These initiatives, he said, have been instrumental in enhancing the fight against banditry and ensuring a safer environment for residents.

The CAS further assured Governor Radda of the NAF’s continued support in protecting farmers during the upcoming harvest season, emphasizing the importance of safe and productive agricultural activities to the Katsina State economy.

He also used the opportunity to express condolences to the governor and the good people of Katsina State over the recent passing of Hajiya Nana Yar’adua, the mother of the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

In his response, Governor Radda expressed optimism that the planned farmer’s protection operations and increased military presence in vulnerable areas would foster a more secure environment for the upcoming harvest season.

He applauded the CAS for the recent successful air operations that have significantly reduced the threat of banditry, particularly during the critical planting season.

He also lauded NAF’s commitment to enhancing security in the region and pledged continued collaboration with the military to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people of Katsina State.

Earlier on arrival, the CAS had proceeded to the AC OPDH, where he received intelligence and operational briefs concerning the ongoing efforts in the fight against banditry and highlighted the progress made in recent months.

The CAS also visited the 213 FOB Katsina, where he was briefed on the operational readiness of the Quick Response Wing (QRW), including the ongoing operational plans aimed at improving security in vulnerable communities across Katsina State.

The CAS seized the opportunity to have an interactive session with the officers and airmen/airwomen of the unit.