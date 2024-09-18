Kano Advocates Effective Conservation of Wildlife

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has advocated for the improvement of the wildlife conservation to enhance natural ecosystem across the country.

The call came to the fore at the 6th annual conference organized by Wildlife Society of Nigeria in conjunction with Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil Kano, yesterday.

Declaring the conference open, Governor Yusuf, represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education Dr. Yusuf Kofarmata, said effective conservation requires inclusive participation from all stakeholders, ensuring their voices are heard and valued.

He said collaborative approach would go a long way in building trust and foster long-term relationships essential for successful conservation of wildlife efforts.

According to him, “Protection and nurturing of wildlife is a collective responsibility for economic development, which can only be achieved by embracing stakeholder engagement and collaborative consevation.

“The protection of the wildlife is a service not only to mankind but also to our creator, the Almighty. We need to do that.”

The governor also called for systematic approaches by engaging stakeholders, especially local hunters in wildlife conservation activities.

The Vice Chancellor of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil, Professor Musa Yakassai, noted that the institution has comparative advantage in wildlife conservation as it initiated the establishment of a mini zoo.

He said the university with more than 28,000 students has all its courses fully accredited with state-of-the-art facilities.

The National President Wildlife Society of Nigeria, Professor Augustine Ogogo said: the preservation of wildlife has become imperative as wildlife offers both natural and economic opportunities in the society.

Professor Ogogo called on governors who have zoological gardens and parks under their care to ensure their protection and preservation.