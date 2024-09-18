  • Wednesday, 18th September, 2024

FSTC Principal Seeks More Patronage for Technical Education

Education | 5 hours ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The principal of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Lagos, Mr. David Omada, has advocated for more patronage for technical education in the country.
He recently stated this at the school’s valedictory service in Lagos, which saw over 900 students graduating.
Omada attributed lack of patronage to one of the challenges facing technical education in the country and called for more sensitisation from parents.
“Many parents are not interested in vocational education. They don’t even want to hear about it. But with sensitisation and the creation of awareness, they will be able to know the importance of technical education as opposed to the normal education we give students,” said Omada.
He also advocated for more industry-academic synergy to promote technical education among Nigerian youths.
“We allow them to try their hands on things and introduce them to industries. We need to introduce more students to industries. And I’m sure what you saw is the industrial experience for the best-graduating student in AI training. I’m encouraging them, and I still encourage them to learn vocational and technical skills. That will help them. There is a need for industry and schools to collaborate,” he stated.
The best-graduating student in artificial intelligence, Fasinu Taseyon, said more students need to show interest in AI, while governments must provide the needed infrastructure like laptops and internet connectivity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.