FSTC Principal Seeks More Patronage for Technical Education

Oluchi Chibuzor

The principal of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, Lagos, Mr. David Omada, has advocated for more patronage for technical education in the country.

He recently stated this at the school’s valedictory service in Lagos, which saw over 900 students graduating.

Omada attributed lack of patronage to one of the challenges facing technical education in the country and called for more sensitisation from parents.

“Many parents are not interested in vocational education. They don’t even want to hear about it. But with sensitisation and the creation of awareness, they will be able to know the importance of technical education as opposed to the normal education we give students,” said Omada.

He also advocated for more industry-academic synergy to promote technical education among Nigerian youths.

“We allow them to try their hands on things and introduce them to industries. We need to introduce more students to industries. And I’m sure what you saw is the industrial experience for the best-graduating student in AI training. I’m encouraging them, and I still encourage them to learn vocational and technical skills. That will help them. There is a need for industry and schools to collaborate,” he stated.

The best-graduating student in artificial intelligence, Fasinu Taseyon, said more students need to show interest in AI, while governments must provide the needed infrastructure like laptops and internet connectivity.