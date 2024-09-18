Food Security: Mrs Tinubu Launches Young Farmers Club

•Says agriculture remains backbone of the nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, launched the Young Farmers Club, Nigeria, an initiative of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

During the launch held at State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the first lady performed a symbolic presentation of membership cards, handbooks, and farming implements to pupils from various schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She said the Young Farmers Club, Nigeria, aimed to revive Nigeria’s indigenous occupation of farming, create employment opportunities, diversify the economy, and ensure food security.

Mrs. Tinubu stated that agriculture had always been the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and could be revived and scaled up with modern techniques and mechanisation.

She reminisced about the country’s agricultural history, referencing the groundnut pyramids, cotton plantations, palm oil cultivation, cocoa, and rubber plantations that once thrived in different parts of the country.

According to her, “Today, the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Young Farmers Club Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, awakens in me a nostalgic feeling of hard work and productivity as a noble virtue.

“The song we just heard essentially means that our land is known for farming, anyone who does not work will steal, and that education without farming is incomplete.

“It encourages us to revive our indigenous occupation, which is farming. It is this spirit of hard work and productivity that we seek to rekindle today with the launch of the Young Farmers Club Nigeria.”

Employing anecdotes from other lands to buttress her point, Mrs. Tinubu stated, “Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States of America and one of the founding fathers, once said ‘agriculture is the wisest pursuit because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness’.

“Agriculture has always been the backbone of our nation. From time past, we have tilled the land with our hands and hearts to the present, where agriculture continues to be a crucial part of our daily lives and economy.

“It is clear that farming is not just an occupation, it is a way of life, which can create employment opportunities for our teeming young population, help diversify the economy and put food on our tables.

“As I reminisce, I remember the groundnut pyramids and cotton plantations in the north, palm oil cultivation in the east, cocoa and rubber plantations in the west and the southern part of Nigeria. I believe all of these can be resuscitated and scaled up with modern techniques and mechanisation.”

Mrs. Tinubu said the club would start with 12 pilot schools in the FCT, comprising upper primary and junior secondary school students, adding that each member has been provided with a club uniform, watering cans, and hoes, courtesy of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She stated, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has made financial provisions to scale up the club nationwide, and interested schools can register with their state’s first lady for necessary support.

“Federal Capital Territory to kick-start the club nationwide. We have chosen 12 schools today, comprising of pupils in upper primary schools and students in junior secondary schools.

“Each member is proudly kitted in their club uniform and has been provided with the watering cans and hoes as starter tools, with all expenses paid for by the Renewed Hope Initiative. This is to serve as a model to each interested state to follow and adopt in implementing this programme.

“We will be providing each state with two samples of the uniform and the farming implements. Therefore, interested schools nationwide should register with the first ladies of their respective states.

“This registration will then be channelled to the Young Farmers Club’s desk office at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security offices in their various states for necessary provisions and support.

“The club activities are to be further supported by the respective states once the allotted resources are expended”.

She commended the efforts of those involved in bringing the vision to life, particularly the governing board of the Renewed Hope Initiative and the wife of the vice president.

Earlier in his speech, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the initiative included training the young farmers in modern farming techniques and technology to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

Kyari conducted the induction ceremony for the young farmers, who were drawn from various schools. He highlighted the National Greenhouse Farming Initiative and other programmes to equip youth with skills for precision farming.