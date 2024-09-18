Ademola Lookman Named in Italian Serie A Team-of-the-Week

*Moses Simon listed as Nantes’ Player of the Month of August

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Ademola Lookman’s stock has continued to rise in Italy as he has been named in the Serie A team of the week for the just-concluded game week.

The Super Eagles forward who missed Atalanta’s first three games of the 2024/2025 season due to transfer talks as he wanted to take his trade to French champions PSG, returned to action last week on a winning note.

Lookman scored a goal and contributed an assist as Atalanta defeated Fiorentina 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday in their second win of the Serie A season.

It was this flying start of Lookman who singlehandedly gave Atalanta their UEFA Europa trophy last season that ensured he has been named in Serie A Team of the Week.

According to Soccernet.ng, the former Leicester City man completes a Serie A forward line that consists of Romelu Lukaku and Florian Thauvin.

The midfield has Christian Pulisic, Youssouf Fofana, Iling Junior Samuel, and Mateo Zaccagni. Then the defence is made up of Denzel Dumfries, Theo Hernandez, and Alessandro Buongiorno. The starting eleven is completed by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Lookman’s Super Eagles teammate, Samuel Chukwueze who has been on the fringe at AC Milan failed to get a mention in the prized squad of the hottest players in the Italian topflight at the moment.

Elsewhere, another Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon was named Player of the Month for August by his French Ligue 1 club FC Nantes.

The 29-year-old Nigerian forward returned from injury in March to lift Nantes at the start of the new season.

In the month under review, he scored twice against AJ Auxerre and Montpellier.

Nantes won both games.