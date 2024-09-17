NLC, SERAP Harassment: Authoritarianism in the Making

Emmanuel Onwubiko

Recent events in Nigeria are raising alarm bells, about the country’s trajectory toward a Police State. The arrest of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on questionable allegations and the raid on the offices of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by Department of State Services (DSS) officers, are just the latest in a troubling series of events. These incidents represent not only an attack on human rights, but also an erosion of Nigeria’s democratic foundations. If left unchecked, this trend could lead to the systematic stifling of civil liberties. The critical question remains: how can Nigeria curb this growing authoritarianism, before it spirals out of control?

Comrade Joe Ajaero’s Arrest

Joe Ajaero, the sitting NLC President, has long been an advocate for workers’ rights in Nigeria. As the head of the country’s largest Labour union, his voice carries immense weight, especially in negotiating better working conditions and wages. However, his recent arrest, under what many have termed “flimsy allegations”, casts a shadow over the freedom of association and expression in Nigeria. This is not the first time Ajaero has faced such repression. His continuous persecution suggests a deliberate attempt by State authorities to suppress dissent, especially from individuals or groups advocating for socioeconomic justice.

Ajaero’s arrest has left many questioning the motives behind the Government’s actions. It raises concerns that Nigeria is leaning towards a pattern of governance that tolerates no opposition, whether political or social. Labor unions like the NLC, play a pivotal role in holding governments accountable and advocating for the masses. The continuous arrests and intimidation of Labour leaders undermine their ability to function, stifling one of the few remaining forces that can check government excesses.

Raid on SERAP

The raid on the offices of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by DSS officers, is another troubling event. SERAP has earned a reputation for holding the Nigerian Government accountable, particularly in cases involving corruption, mismanagement of public resources, and human rights abuses. In a democracy, organisations like SERAP are indispensable, because they ensure transparency and advocate for justice on behalf of ordinary citizens. Unfortunately, their work has made them a target for State repression.

The invasion of SERAP’s offices allegedly followed its call on President Tinubu and his Government to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of petrol, and to ensure the prompt and thorough investigation of alleged corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.

The DSS’s raid on SERAP’s offices is not only an attack on the organisation, but also a blatant disregard for the rule of law and due process. Raiding the offices of a civil rights group without any substantial legal backing sends a message that the Government is willing to employ brute force to silence dissenting voices. This move has sparked widespread outrage, and concern that Nigeria’s democracy is being systematically undermined.

Nigeria’s Descent into a Police State

The arrests and raids are not isolated incidents, but part of a larger trend that signals Nigeria’s potential descent into a Police State. In a Police State, the government exerts excessive control over its citizens, often through surveillance, intimidation, and the repression of freedoms. The instruments of the State, particularly the security forces, become tools of oppression rather than protectors of public order and safety.

In Nigeria, the growing influence of the security apparatus in civil and political affairs, is unmistakable. Arbitrary arrests of activists, protesters, journalists, and opposition figures have become increasingly common. Security forces have been used to suppress peaceful protests, as seen during the #EndSARS movement, where the Government responded with heavy-handed tactics to calls for Police reform. The same security forces, notably the DSS, are now being employed to intimidate civil society organisations like SERAP, and influential figures like Joe Ajaero.

The arbitrary detention of ten #EndBadGovernance protesters, along with others detained across various prisons in Nigeria between August 1-10 for peacefully protesting against corruption and deep poverty, is a clear violation of their fundamental rights. These protesters should not have been detained, in the first place. The Nigerian authorities’ weaponisation of stringent bail conditions to justify these arbitrary detentions, is a troubling trend that excessively restricts activists’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly. This practice is part of a broader strategy to silence dissent, and stifle the voices of those demanding accountability and justice.

The perception that Nigeria is fast descending into a Police State, is gaining ground. The rule of law is being undermined, as the Government seems willing to bypass constitutional protections in favour of authoritarian tactics. Such actions erode public trust in State institutions, and weaken the very fabric of Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigeria is no stranger to authoritarianism. The military regimes that governed the country for much of its post-independence history were characterised by repression, corruption, and the suppression of dissent. Under these regimes, civil liberties were curtailed, and citizens lived in constant fear of arbitrary arrest and detention. However, with the return to civilian rule in 1999, there was hope that Nigeria would move toward a more open and democratic society.

Unfortunately, the current trend is reminiscent of those dark days. The use of security forces to intimidate and silence opponents, the suppression of civil liberties, and the marginalisation of dissenting voices bear an uncomfortable resemblance to the actions of past military dictatorships. The Nigerian Government must recognise that a return to such authoritarian practices will only lead to greater instability, unrest, and international condemnation.

While the situation in Nigeria is dire, it is not without hope. Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) like SERAP, play a critical role in defending human rights and holding the Government accountable. These organisations must continue their work, despite the mounting pressure and intimidation they face. However, they cannot do it alone. The Nigerian public must also remain vigilant, and demand that the Government respect their rights and uphold the rule of law.

The Role of the International Community

The international community, also has a role to play. Nigeria is a signatory to various international human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. These agreements bind Nigeria, to respect and protect human rights. The international community, particularly organisations like the United Nations and the African Union, must hold the Nigerian Government accountable for its actions. Sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and public condemnation, can help curb the Government’s authoritarian tendencies.

Additionally, foreign governments, particularly those that maintain close diplomatic and economic ties with Nigeria, must not shy away from condemning human rights abuses in the country. While Nigeria is a key player in African geopolitics, its international partners should not allow economic or strategic interests to overshadow the need for accountability and respect for human rights.

Preventing Nigeria from Descending into a Police State

To prevent Nigeria from fully descending into a Police State, several critical actions must be taken. One of the foremost priorities, is the restoration of the rule of law. The Nigerian Government must recommit to upholding the Constitution, and ensuring that the rule of law is respected. Arbitrary arrests, raids, and intimidation tactics must come to an immediate end, with a focus on allowing courts to function independently. Security forces must also be held accountable for their actions, to prevent further erosion of citizens’ rights.

Strengthening civil liberties, is another essential step. The rights to free speech, freedom of association, and peaceful assembly are enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution, and must be protected. The Government has a responsibility to create an enabling environment, where citizens can express dissent without fear of repression. This is fundamental to maintaining a healthy democratic society.

Reforming the security forces, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), is crucial. These institutions need urgent reforms to shift their focus back to protecting citizens, rather than intimidating them. Establishing clear guidelines and accountability mechanisms for the actions of security forces, will be essential in curbing abuses of power and ensuring that their mandate aligns with democratic principles.

Another vital measure is increased support for civil society organisations, such as SERAP. These groups play a key role in checking government power, and are instrumental in protecting human rights. Ensuring they receive both domestic and international support, including funding, legal protection, and international solidarity, is essential for their continued operation and effectiveness.

Finally, public engagement is critical. Nigerian citizens must remain actively involved in the democratic process. Public awareness campaigns, peaceful protests, and advocacy efforts can put pressure on the Government to respect civil liberties. The media, too, plays an indispensable role in exposing human rights abuses, and holding the Government accountable. Keeping these channels open and robust, will be key to preventing further erosion of democratic values in Nigeria.

Conclusion

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The arrest of Joe Ajaero, the raid on SERAP’s offices, and the growing use of security forces to suppress dissent, are troubling signs that the country is inching closer to authoritarianism. However, this trend can be curbed if decisive action is taken by civil society, the public, and the international community. Nigeria’s democracy, hard-won after years of military rule, is worth defending. The Government must realise that sustainable progress can only be achieved through respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law, and a commitment to justice for all citizens.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, Head, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA); former National Commissioner, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria

DSS Invasion of SERAP’s Office: A Call for Protection of Civil Society Organisations

Olanrewaju Suraju

Condemnation

Following the recent invasion of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) strongly condemns the unwarranted act of intimidation against the civil society organisation by the security operatives.

As HEDA’s Chairman, the civil society group maintains that the attack represents a disturbing threat to the democratic principles and freedoms that form the bedrock of our nation.

Stop Harassment and Intimidation of CSOs

We firmly stand in solidarity with SERAP, and call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately direct the DSS to halt all forms of harassment, intimidation, and attacks on SERAP or any other civil society group. Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are vital stakeholders in nation-building, playing an essential role in ensuring accountability, protecting human rights, and upholding democratic values. Any form of threat, harassment, or suppression of their activities is an assault on these values, and an affront to the rule of law.

Civil society groups exist to serve the public good, and our work must be protected, not threatened. The recent attack on SERAP undermines the collective efforts of CSOs to foster a transparent and accountable governance system in Nigeria. We urge the Nigerian Government to immediately investigate the officers responsible for this invasion, and ensure that those involved are held accountable for their actions.

HEDA Resource Centre believes that a vibrant civic space, is essential for democracy to thrive. It is therefore, the duty of the Government to protect and support civil society organisations as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a party.

We will continue to collaborate with like-minded organisations to challenge any attempt to shrink civic space, or curtail the fundamental rights of Nigerians. We urge President Tinubu and relevant authorities to ensure that the rights and safety of civil society groups are upheld, so they can continue to operate freely in the interest of our nation.

Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda