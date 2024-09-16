Shettima Reiterates FG’s Unwavering Support for Traditional Institutions

*Describes Oba of Benin as a living history fostering unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the federal government’s unwavering support for nation’s traditional institutions and continuation to respect the role of royal fathers in nation-building.

He noted that traditional rulers have an age-long practice of sustaining peace and preserving the culture of their people.

Shettima spoke weekend when he paid homage to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in his palace while on a visit to Benin City, the Edo State capital for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial campaign ahead of next Saturday’s governorship poll.



The Vice President maintained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to engaging with traditional rulers across the nation in order to tap into their wisdom.

His words: “I am assuring you of the federal government’s unwavering support for traditional institutions like yours. Our administration recognizes the crucial role that traditional rulers play as custodians of our cultural heritage and as key stakeholders in national development.

“You play a great role in fostering peace, unity and progress in our great country. Your role in conflict resolution, promoting harmonious coexistence and in guiding our youths cannot be overemphasized”.



Shettima described the Oba of Benin as a living history, adding that the monarch has played a great role in fostering unity and upholding the revered culture built by his ancestors.

According to him, “Your imperial majesty, you have shown remarkable leadership. Continue to uphold the rich traditions of your ancestors while embracing progress and development for your people. You are one of the most respected rulers in this country.



“Your efforts in promoting Benin culture, fostering unity among your people and advocating for the return of stolen Benin artifacts have not gone unnoticed. The recent return of some of these treasures underscores your diplomatic skills. It is a testament to the ingenuity, organization and wisdom that have been the hallmarks of the Benin Kingdom for centuries.”

The Vice President also solicited the royal father’s blessings for the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Opkebhole, as Edo State goes to the polls on Saturday to elect a new governor.



“Our party’s candidate Senator Monday Okpebhole comes with a vision of progress and development for Edo State, building on the illustrious history of this great land.

“We believe that with your support and the collective will of the Edo people, we can usher in an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity for the state,” the Vice President said.

Responding, Oba Ewuare II, who thanked the Vice President for visiting him, solicited the federal government’s support for the construction of the Benin Royal Museum.

He appreciated the Vice President for praising the Benin culture and tradition, which he said he will do his best to continue to preserve.