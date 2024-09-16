NIMASA, BoI Exploring Collaboration to Grow Maritime Sector Capacity

As part of efforts to enhance capacity in the Nigerian maritime sector, the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Bank of Industry (BOI), have initiated discussions on potential strategies for capacity building in the sector.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, represented by the Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr. Jibril Abba, made this disclosure during a visit by the Management of the Bank of Industry, led by Executive Director of Large Enterprises, Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala. He stated, “In addition to safety, security, and maritime labor, the Agency’s mandate encompasses capacity development aimed at growing the sector.” He also reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to collaboration as a vital tool for achieving its mandate. “The aim is to actualize the vision of the Federal Government to reposition the maritime sector, especially with the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy,” he said.

On her part, the Executive Director of Large Enterprises at BOI, Mrs. Uz’Okpala, affirmed the Bank’s readiness to support NIMASA. She also emphasized the importance of collaboration in implementing a robust capacity-building initiative that will contribute to economic growth in Nigeria.