Information Managers Strategise for Better Projections of Ododo’s Strides in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The need for new strategies to project the good works of the present administration under the leadership of the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has been reemphasized given the numerous achievements recorded in the state.

The Special Adviser on Information to the Governor, Jacob Edi, disclosed this while speaking shortly after all appointments of the governor on information and media were received in audience with the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja at the weekend.

The Forum of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants on Media and Publicity has therefore reiterated their unwavering commitment and dedication to their official assignment as the state has embarked on revolutionary and transformative developments in the media sector.

Speaking during the meeting, the Commissioner, Fanwo, urged the appointees to be meticulous, diligent, and professional in discharging their official assignment as they look forward to projecting the image of the state to the whole world.

He emphasized Governor Ododo’s unwavering commitment to revolutionising the different sectors in the state, commending him for the highly impressive development in the information sector as the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation is in the pipeline of working 24/7.

In a chat with journalists shortly after the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communications, Comrade Jacob Edi, highlighted that the appointees under the forum have unanimously agreed to synergize, as they have a single assignment which is the projection of the image of the state, noting that the meeting was the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Edi commended Governor Ododo for his great investment in the information sector, adding that Radio Kogi would start operating for 24 hours as all the major equipment has been procured by the governor.

“As you can see, we just came from a high power official meeting summoned by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, where we looked at various issues as they affect information management. We have a great number of professionals to handle the information affairs of the state, so we sat down to look at the various assignments we have been given and at the end of the day we agreed to work together.

“This has not happened in the history of Kogi State, in that the Commissioner, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Senior Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants have agreed to work together on our mandate to project the image of the state. The governor, being the main manager, has made the job easier because he’s performing,” Mr Edi said.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Media, Yahaya Mohammed, assured the citizenry of very strong and reliable information management from the Kogi State Government as the team is prepared to protect the governor’s giant strides to the world