FirstBank Educates Businesses on Cyber-fraud Amid Rising Threats

First Bank of Nigeria has taken proactive steps to educate businesses and customers on protecting themselves from the growing threat of cyber-fraud, particularly during the “ember months,” a period notorious for a spike in online criminal activity.

The initiative was spearheaded through the bank’s quarterly webinar on information and cyber security, themed “Social Media Savvy: Protecting Yourself from Online Fraud.”

Chief Information Security Officer at FirstBank, Harrison Nnaji, explained that the final quarter of the year often witnesses a surge in cybercrime, with fraudsters adopting more sophisticated techniques to exploit unsuspecting individuals. During the session, Nnaji outlined various tactics employed by hackers and provided actionable advice on how customers can safeguard their finances against these threats.

He emphasised the critical role that social media plays in both creating opportunities and presenting risks.

The guest speaker, Manager and Data Protection Officer at Digital Encode Ltd, Ifeoma Okoh, outlined prevalent scams such as investment fraud, fake job offers, lottery scams, and clickjacking. She emphasized the importance of verifying links, using two-factor authentication, and staying informed about emerging online threats.

