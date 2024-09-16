CIS Inaugurates Lagos District Zone

As part of its organic membership drive the need for collaborative efforts, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated the Lagos Island District Society of the Institute.

By this inauguration, stockbrokers in the area, shall meet regularly to update themselves on the latest development in the Institute and the financial market, uphold the tenets of professionalism, deepen investor education and encourage young ones to take career in securities and investment profession.

In his inaugural speech, the 13th President and Chairman of the Institute’s Council, Oluropo Dada, explained the uniqueness of the Lagos Island District Zone, which comprises the largest concentration of securities and investment professionals in Nigeria.

According to him, this imposes on the District, the responsibility to play vital role in the growth and development of the Institute.

“The Lagos Island District Society holds a unique position in the annals of our great Institute. It is the district with the largest concentration of securities and investment professionals in our dear country, and as such, much is expected from this district. With a significant membership base, this district has a distinct opportunity, and indeed the responsibility of significantly impacting the growth of the Institute,” said Dada.

The maiden Chairman, Lagos Island District, Mr. Hakeem Otiti, assured that his members shall collaborate with the Institute’s Principal Officers to bring about rapid development in the securities and investment profession.

Otiti noted that his members were aware of the responsibilities ahead and would work as a team to support the Institute.