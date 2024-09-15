MOWAA Gets Boost with Mellon Foundation’s $3 Million Grant 

Yinka Olatunbosun

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy, the Mellon Foundation has donated a $3million grant to The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) towards establishing a sustainable infrastructure for West Africa’s economic growth.

MOWAA’s uncompleted 15-acre campus right at the heart of Benin-City will comprise multiple buildings and public spaces for display, performance, interaction, and commerce, designed through the collaboration of local and international architects.

Complementing MOWAA Institute, campus facilities will include the Rainforest Gallery, an exhibition building for contemporary art nestled in a replanted rainforest; the Art Guesthouse, providing accommodation for visiting researchers, academics, artists, and tourists; and the Artisans Hall, a reimagination of the ancient Kingdom of Benin’s architecture, serving as a curated retail space for today’s artisans to showcase a living and thriving culture.

The grant is expected to fire up the creative ecosystem through the promotion of skills development, local talent, and cultural tourism, thereby fostering long-term growth in the industry.

A well-timed intervention, this donation is crucial for MOWAA and the soon-to-be completed building in Benin City, Edo state. Indeed, MOWAA Institute aims to serve as a hub for research, conservation, and training for individuals and institutions in and around Nigeria.

“This support from the Mellon Foundation is critical to our mission of developing sustainable cultural infrastructure in West Africa,” stated Phillip Ihenacho, MOWAA’s Executive Director in a press statement. “We are investing in skills development and opportunities that will contribute to the long-term growth of the cultural sector.”

Asides being a catalyst for support arts management training, residencies, and heritage conservation initiatives, the funds will help to foster collaboration between local artisans and international specialists. MOWAA’s efforts have already begun with a collaboration with the NCMM to support traditional artisanry and craftsmanship, establishing the organization as a cultural preservation leader and benefiting the economy through tourism and culture.

The MOWAA Institute will promote collaboration amongst local artisans and international professionals, benefiting both the cultural and economic sectors. Collaborations with worldwide institutions illustrate MOWAA’s significance in promoting cultural and economic growth.

This contribution from Mellon Foundation will significantly strengthen MOWAA’s efforts to build world-class arts management and conservation programs in West Africa.

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) was formed in 2020 as an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of heritage, the expansion of knowledge, and the celebration of West African arts and culture.

Through ongoing partnerships, MOWAA offers programs and resources that foster deeper connections between contemporary art and culture and the rich heritage of West Africa while creating a center of excellence for African and diaspora artists and scholars.

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding.