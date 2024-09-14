Ogungbangbe: My Desire is to Contribute Immensely to Nigeria’s Devt Through Oil and Gas Sector

In this interview, a highly accomplished leader in the oil & gas sector and Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe, shares insights into his remarkable journey. From his early upbringing in a family that championed education to his illustrious academic background in prestigious institutions. Yusuf Ebiti brings the excerpts:

Can you share with us some insights into your early life, including your upbringing and educational journey? How did these experiences shape your interest in the Aviation Fuel industry?

Growing up in a family that valued education and hard work, I was encouraged to pursue my interests in Science and Technology. My educational journey took me through prestigious institutions like Oxford Princeton University, Harvard Business School, Said Business School, Imperial College of Technology- London, University of Ilorin, Herriot Wyatt University, Edinburg, United Kingdom (UK), Babcock University, to mention but a few, where I developed a passion for the Energy sector, and eventually, aviation fuel.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the Oil & Gas sector, and what were some of the key milestones that defined your path to where you are today?

My career in Oil and Gas was inspired by the desire to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth, I wanted to play a role in Nigeria’s economic development, as the Oil and Gas sector is a significant contributor to the nation’s GDP. With a passion for Science and Technology, I was fascinated by the technical aspects of oil and gas production, refining and distribution. Key milestones include working with multinational companies like Chevron Oil Plc vis MRS, National Oil vis Conoil and the likes; leading teams, and contributing to policy development, as well as holding executive positions in large scale Oil and Gas companies, providing me with opportunities to drive business growth and strategy, while advocating for sustainable practices.

As Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, what are the most significant challenges you have encountered in your career, and how did you navigate them?

As Chairman of the Aviation Fuel Marketers Association of Nigeria, I have faced challenges like infrastructure constraints, policy inconsistencies, and pluralisation. I navigated these by engaging stakeholders, advocating for policy reforms, and promoting industry collaboration.

Can you describe a particularly memorable experience or achievement in your career that has had a lasting impact on you?

A memorable experience among so many was leading a team to develop a sustainable aviation fuel project. Particularly, I changed the metre discharge of oil to be by Bulk Roads Vehicles (BRVs) rather than mechanical methods of oil measurement which resulted in more accurate volumes being recorded via meter compared to when ullage was used. I was also a serving member, Federal Government of Nigeria six-man Ministerial Committee on Aviation Fuel Pricing and Product Availability.

Beyond your professional achievements, can you tell us about any philanthropic work or contributions you have made, particularly those that are close to your heart?

Benevolence is my second-nature, I like to give back. More so, I love education and I am an advocate for health and a good life. So naturally, of my philanthropic contributions, I have done more supporting education and healthcare initiatives, particularly in rural areas. I was a front-line advocate in the mass deworming programmes for children under the Helminthiasis Elimination Lower Cost Partnership (HELP) by Pfizer which we implemented in many states of Nigeria. I, through my organisation, CITA Energies, also gave a $100,000 Research Grant to the University of Ilorin for a study of microbial contamination in aviation fuel, published by Lambert Academic, Germany – The Academia. I empowered five Babcock University students who are indigenes of Osun State, by giving them Ph.D. scholarship grants. These are a few of the contributions I hold dear to my heart. I strongly believe in giving back to the community which has been my start-out and contributed to my growth as an individual and also an enterprise.

How do you integrate your passion for giving back into your professional life, and what motivates you to support the causes you do?

Integrating my passion for giving back into my professional life involves supporting initiatives that align with my values and areas of expertise. I integrate my passion by giving volunteering industry expertise and supporting education, healthcare and economic empowerment programmes.

I also advocate sustainable practices and community development within my organisation, CITA Energies. I contribute to initiatives that promote social responsibility and community engagement some of which include sponsoring the construction of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Road Network which cost the sum of N300,000,000 in 2022, donating 20,000 vials of pain relief injections to Osun State Government (2016) and 2,000 units of food palliatives across all LGAs in Osun State via NULGE (2018), clearing the tax debts of all 145 APC candidates from Osun East (2024), donating refueling kits to the Nigerian Air Force (2017), donating electric transformers to Lagos and Abuja airports, donating cash gifts to Port Harcourt and Warri member communities to mention just a few. These are done purely on the desire to create positive change, share personal values, recognise the industry’s social impact, inspire others and largely from a place of gratitude and humility. By integrating my passion for giving back into my professional life, I aim to create a positive impact that extends beyond my immediate sphere of influence.

Over the course of your career, you have received various awards and recognitions. Which of these accolades hold the most significance for you and why?

That would be difficult to categorise as they are all dear to me. I do revere the honour of the ‘Leadership Excellence Award for Oil & Gas Personality Leader of the Year (2009)’ and because it was given by a credible body such as BusinessDay, I felt worthy and honoured that I merited it. I also hold dear the ‘Icon of Societal Development of the Year’ issued by the West Africa Student Union Parliament and the ‘Thomas Sankara Pan African Prize for Excellence as Patriotic Icon of the Year’ (2024) highlighting my dedication and contributions to the development of the nations of Africa.

How do you view these recognitions in the context of your overall career and contributions to the aviation fuel industry?

Recognitions like these motivate me to continue making a positive impact in the industry. Today, CITA Energies has the largest spread of infrastructure in the aviation fuel business in Nigeria, all over 16 states across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and are distantly admired by other companies.

⁠How do you stay informed about the latest trends and developments in the downstream Oil & Gas markets/ aviation fuel industry? What resources or strategies do you rely on?

The trend is on sustainability and we try to do carbon trading and promote sustainable aviation fuel. I stay informed by being actively involved through industry reports, global conferences and networking with experts.

⁠In light of the evolving global energy landscape, how do you see the future of aviation fuel, and what role will sustainable alternatives play?

The future of aviation fuel lies in sustainable alternatives like Biofuels and electronic propulsion. It looks promising with sustainable alternatives playing a significant role in reducing carbon emissions.

What qualities do you believe are essential for success in the aviation fuel industry, and how do you strive to embody these in your own leadership style?

I believe essential qualities for the success of any business are largely dependent on the vision of such business, and to thrive anywhere, even in the industry you need adaptability, strategic thinking, collaboration, risk management, sustainability focus, effective communication and resilience amongst many others. Adaptability to embrace change and navigate complex market dynamics, engaging strategic thinking by anticipating trends, identifying opportunities and making informed decisions. You need to be abreast with technical expertise and that involves staying up to date with industry developments, technologies and safety standards. And also be in collaboration with people, building strong relationships with stakeholders, including airlines, airports and regulatory bodies.

Reflecting on your career, what legacy do you hope to leave in the aviation fuel industry, and how would you like to be remembered by your peers and the broader community?

I hope to leave a legacy of innovation, sustainability and industry growth. I am happy to be the main intelligence centre of the growth of my sector of the economy. With a revolution, I led Nigeria’s involvement in formation and I have been able to grow the industry from six companies to close to 40 companies today. What I aim to leave with the industry is to have an industry that automates itself and regulates itself. That is autoregulation, where companies come together to regulate themselves in situations and that will make the role of NMDPRA so simple and to engender safety in the sky, since there are no parking spaces in the sky.

How has your experience in the downstream Oil & Gas sector shaped your views on political leadership and governance, particularly in relation to economic and infrastructure development in Nigeria?

My experience has shaped my views on political leadership, emphasising the need for policies that support economic development and infrastructure growth. It has reinforced my belief in the need for effective regulation and the dire need for infrastructural development. It has also prompted the clause ‘diversification is key’ as over-reliance on oil has made Nigeria so vulnerable to market fluctuations, showing that private-sector collaboration is one of the effective ways to go about it if we can implement it with transparency and accountability. There needs to be economic growth which is inclusive and regionally balanced. Environmental sustainability should be a priority in economic development and this would be evident if we engage in responsible practices and investment in renewable energy sources.

Have you ever considered entering the political arena, either at a local or national level? If so, what issues would you prioritize, and how do you believe your background in the Oil & Gas sector and business influence your approach to governance?

While I have considered political leadership, my focus remains on contributing to policy development and industry growth through my expertise. I aspire to run for the Senate for Osun East Senatorial District. I am considering giving it a shot. I want to leverage my vast experience in Oil and Gas and aviation to cause a change and to stand as a change agent.

What is your vision for Nigeria’s political and economic future? How do you think business leaders like yourself can contribute to shaping policies that drive sustainable growth and development in the country?

My vision for Nigeria’s future involves sustainable economic growth, driven by policies that support innovation, infrastructure development, and private-sector collaboration. I believe the need for regulation and a revolution in production so that we will be less dependent on importation and rather impute sources to help us export more. This I believe will make us and put us on the map economically as we are a giant in whatever we strive to succeed at.