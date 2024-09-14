  • Saturday, 14th September, 2024

News In Photographs: Obasanjo, Walson-Jack, Royal Fathers, Others Grace Wedding of Prof Olaopa’s Son

Life & Style | 5 hours ago
Couple, Ademola and Olatilewa Olaopa with Venerable Olusegun Faleye during their wedding at St, Anne’s Anglican Church Molete Ibadan on Thursday.

Couple, Ademola and Olatilewa Olaopa with Venerable Olusegun Faleye during their wedding at St, Anne’s Anglican Church Molete Ibadan on Thursday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack; and some royal fathers, were among eminent Nigerians and top government officials who graced the wedding ceremony of the son of former Permanent Secretary and Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof Tunji Olaopa, at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, Thursday

Groom’s father, Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission, Professor Tunji Olaopa; his wife Mrs Lola Olaopa; Head of the Federal clCivil Service, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack; Rev Stella Ajetumobi and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

L-R: Yeye Wura of Aweland, Chief Ishola Olayide; Akibio of Iloraland, Oba Stephen Oparinde and Alaawe of Aweland, Oba Abiola Taiwo Oladokun.

L-R: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Mr Funso Adebiyi; Otunba Fashawe and Amb. Dr. Godknow Igali.

Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi; Professor Tunji Olaopa and his wife Mrs Lola.

L-R: Professor Tunji Olaopa; rep of HRM Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, Oba Adewole Adedire and his wife Olori Ibijoke.

HRM Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Sefiu Oyebola Adeyeri III and Professor Tunji Olaopa

Professor Tunji Olaopa and Professor Jide Owoeye

Chief Omotosho and his wife Omotoyosi.

L-R: Dominika Eyo; Ede Ogaba and Samuel Abalaka.

L-R: Chris Adigwu, Titi Somefun and Helen Arokoyo.

Professor and Mrs Oye Gureye.

Saderiren of Isonyin Ijebu, Oba Abdulrasheed Cossy Salami, and his wife, Olori Adebanke Salami

Professor Gabriel Ogunmola(left) and groom mother, Mrs Lola Olaopa

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.