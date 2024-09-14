New BMW M5 Touring Combines Performance, Comfort Over Long Distances

Bennett Oghifo

The combination of performance, comfort over long distances and variable-use interior space shapes the exclusive character of the new BMW M5 Touring (petrol and electric power consumption – weighted, combined: 2.0 l/100 km [141.2 mpg imp] and 30.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions – weighted, combined: 46 g/km; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 10.9 l/100 km [25.9 mpg imp] in the WLTP cycle; CO2 classes: weighted, combined B, with discharged battery G). And customers can give the appearance and driving properties of their BMW M5 Touring an even more personalised flavour by dipping into the selection of BMW M Performance Parts, which will be offered for the five-door high-performance sports car from launch.

Like the M Carbon exterior package available ex-factory, the retrofit products from the range of Original BMW Accessories bring heightened visual charisma and further improved aerodynamic balance to the new BMW M5 Touring. Tailored precisely to the car’s geometry and manufactured to the highest standards of quality, the exterior components – which are made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) and aramid – give the car a particularly imposing presence on the road and the race track.

Exclusive looks and optimised aerodynamic attributes with M Performance Parts made from high-quality carbon fibre and aramid.

The sculptural front end, prominently flared wheel arches, long roofline, dynamically stretched side window graphic and powerful rear end play a formative role in giving the new BMW M5 Touring its inimitable, motor racing-inspired aura. And the model-specific BMW M Performance Parts for the exterior enrich the car’s athletic appearance with exclusive details that turn heads from every angle.

The two-section M Performance rear diffuser carbon fibre adds a particularly prominent accent. With its strikingly cut bars, it shines an even more intense spotlight on the muscular appearance of the rear end. Paired with the M Performance tailpipe trims for the exhaust system, it has an extremely effective visual impact. These trims are made from a titanium/carbon fibre mix and send out a crystal clear message of uncompromising performance with their milled titanium end rings and embossed M5 logo. The M Performance rear fins carbon fibre set an understated seal on the aerodynamic overall concept and add another sporting ingredient to the new BMW M5 Touring.

Finely judged enhancements for the design and aerodynamics also feature at the front of the new BMW M5 Touring. The M Performance front splitter carbon fibre, for example, fits neatly into the overall structure and showcases the central air intake to even more eye-catching effect. When viewing the car from the side, the M Performance sill extensions carbon fibre create an attractive visual connection with the stretched roofline of the new BMW M5 Touring. They emphasise the athletic aesthetic of the body’s side frame, which has a model-specific design – especially when the M Performance side decals Frozen Black are also specified. Additional highlights of the side view are the M exterior mirror caps carbon fibre and the M Performance aerial cover aramid. A high-tech fibre composite material, aramid has similar properties to carbon fibre, while also offering high electromagnetic permeability.

Authentic racing-car aura inside and outside the cockpit.

The M Performance fuel tank cap carbon fibre turns every refuel into a small pit stop. It is made from high-quality carbon fibre and has M Performance badging in brushed aluminium. The interior of the new BMW M5 Touring already majors on sporting appeal as standard, but it too can be given a finishing touch in the form of the M Performance floor mats.

The four-piece set brings together high-quality leather-look edging with decorative stitching in contrasting colours and a sewn-in ribbon in the colours of BMW M GmbH.

The M Performance key case also exudes a clear sense of racing passion. The high-quality cover – made from Alcantara and leather in carbon fibre look – protects the car key against scratches and can be attached by means of a leather tab on the key fob. Meanwhile, the M Performance tyre bags provide unbeatable protection for wheel sets during transportation and storage. These also follow the bold M Performance design approach, come with markings indicating the wheel position, and have a reinforced handle for easy transportation.

All the BMW M Performance Parts have been developed with the help of over five decades of expertise amassed by BMW M GmbH. The products offered for the new BMW M5 Touring have been tested according to the BMW Group’s stringent quality guidelines and have undergone homologation alongside the overall vehicle, which means separate registration with the vehicle licensing authorities is not required.

