$4.2b Untapped: DICE 2.0 Report Unveils Africa’s Creative Goldmine

A new report released by a leading force in Africa’s digital transformation, Beyond Limits, has revealed the immense growth potential of the continent’s creative sector. titled ‘DICE 2.0 Industry Insights’, the report follows a successful gathering of over 200 creative industry leaders in Lagos earlier this year for the second edition of Beyond Limit’s flagship ecosystem mixer, DICE.

The report, which is available at dice.beyondlimitsafrica.com, paints a vibrant picture of Africa’s creative landscape, showcasing impressive collaborations, global recognition, and thought-provoking work produced by African creatives. It also explores the challenges and opportunities present in various segments of the creative economy, such as film, fashion, and digital content creation.

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, the founder of Beyond Limits, said: “Africa is making its mark globally, and it’s an incredibly exciting time.

“But the creative sector contributes just 2.5 percent to GDP. This report aims to explore how we can unlock more commercial success, leverage creative content for brand growth, and harness technology to fuel the industry’s potential.”

The report features insights from key figures like Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, who emphasized the role of policy and collaboration in driving growth. Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, highlighted the transformative impact of technology on the creative landscape.

Seasoned business leaders such as Chief Operating Officer at Mavin Records, Tega Oghenejobo; CEO of Opportunik Global Fund, Kola Oyeneyin; and Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube, Addy Awofisayo; also highlighted several vital issues affecting the creative industry, such as capital, accessibility to global markets, disparity in earnings, and best practices for operating within the space.

DICE, an acronym for Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence, is a game-changing, invite-only gathering that unites key stakeholders in Africa’s tech, business, and creative ecosystem—founders, investors, corporate leaders, innovators, creatives, media, influencers, and government.

Through DICE and its other initiatives, Beyond Limits remains committed to fostering growth within Africa’s creative, tech, and business ecosystem, paving the way for future editions that promise to be even more impactful.

The report is available for free download at bit.ly/download-dicereport. For further insights and updates, follow their social media channels @the_beyondlimits on Instagram or email dice@beyondlimits.global.