Lawal Flags of N11bn Zamfara School Improvement Grants to Boost Girls’ Education

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the disbursement of Small and Medium School Improvement Grants (SIGS) under the Adolescent Girls’ Initiatives for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project in the state.

At a ceremony in Gusau on Wednesday, the Governor distributed award letters to the contractors selected as Technical Service Providers for school renovation and rehabilitation projects.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the project aims to improve access, retention, and completion rates in schools across the state.

He added that the disbursement was the first phase of the Small and Medium School Improvement Grants (SIGS) under the AGILE Project.

In his remark, Lawal disclosed that 322 schools were selected for the exercise at the cost of N11,736,000,000.00.

According to the Governor, “today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fulfilling our campaign promises of revitalizing the education sector in Zamfara State as we flag off the disbursement of School Improvement Grants (SIGs) under the AGILE project.

“You will recall that we declared a state of emergency on education, and this event signifies a continuation of our strategic decision to renovate and rehabilitate school infrastructure.

“This ceremony, therefore, is a significant step in the process, as it distributes award letters to the contractors designated as the Technical Service Providers for the school renovation and rehabilitation exercises.

“This is a necessary and crucial step in creating a safe and conducive learning environment for our children.

“As technical service providers, your role is critical in ensuring that every money spent translates into tangible improvements in our schools.”

Governor Lawal further urged the service providers to adhere strictly to the School Improvement Plans (SIPs) and the project implementation guidelines.

He said, “in our determination to safeguard this initiative and ensure that the work meets the highest standards, we have established a robust mechanism to monitor the implementation process closely and ensure strict compliance with all the guidelines and specifications.

“Let me emphasize here the need to recognize that we highly value cost-effectiveness and value for money in all engagements related to this development.

“I also call upon the Project Monitoring team, the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), and the general public to remain vigilant and fully engaged in this process.

“This initiative is not just about building and renovating schools, it is about investing in the future of Zamfara State,” Lawal said.