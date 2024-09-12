FG Assures on Tech Integration in Addressing Educational Challenges

•W’Bank proposes partnership on key human capital projects to boost health, governance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the federal government would integrate technology into the nation’s educational infrastructure to address human capacity and resource challenges to improve learning outcomes.

He noted that with the evolving global technological landscape, the administration of President Bola Tinubu would harness all available opportunities to add value to the country.

Speaking yesterday, during a meeting with the World Bank Nigeria team at the State House, Abuja, Shettima assured that Tinubu was committed to driving change in the country.

He said: “Be rest assured that where there is a will, there is always a way. Change is a very painful percolation process. But I know we will get out of this very soon and be on the path of sustained growth.”

The Vice President referenced India’s success in using Kyan smart class solutions to teach students in rural areas, suggesting that similar innovations could revolutionise Nigeria’s education system.

“In India, Kyan technology is used to teach 50,000 pupils in rural and impoverished areas. I believe technology will help us upgrade our education system significantly,” he noted.

Shettima called for a holistic approach to education reform, including improving infrastructure, teacher training, and the implementation of technology.

According to him: “We need a comprehensive plan to address the gaps in our education system as quickly as possible. We must not allow these challenges to persist. The federal government is committed to making the necessary changes, but we need the cooperation of all stakeholders, including state governors, to drive this transformation forward.”

Earlier during their presentation titled, “Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity in Nigeria’s Human Capital,” the leader of the team and World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, outlined their focus on improving governance, health, and education across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The projects, HOPE – Governance, HOPE Primary Health Care and HOPE Basic Education, are part of a broader push to reform governance processes, primary healthcare and education, with an emphasis on human capital development.

“We are working to reinvigorate governance, primary healthcare, and education facilities across the country,” Diop said.

He added that all the HOPE series interdependent operations are result-based financing (programme for results), with results primarily at the sub-national levels.

One of the core components of the initiative, he explained, was the use of technology to enhance service delivery, both in healthcare and education.

“Digital health tools will be vital in managing patient records and ensuring follow-up care. We’re looking at leveraging the use of AI and other technologies to streamline service delivery in underserved areas.

“The challenge is not just infrastructure but ensuring that skilled workers are in place to provide quality services. We need to reinvigorate our healthcare system and equip our teachers to ensure a better future for our children,” Diop further said.