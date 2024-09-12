Benue N’Assembly Caucus Berates Alia for Allegedly Shunning Peace Efforts in APC

The Benue National Assembly Caucus has berated Governor Hycient Alia for allegedly disparaging the many peace arrangements put in place by President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) towards resolving the crisis in the party in Benue.

Attempts by various stakeholders of the party, especially members of the National Assembly from the state, to get the governor on a roundtable for the sake of peace and progress of the party proved abortive.

Despite interventions from the Presidency, the national leadership of APC and the paramount ruler of Benue State, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, that Alia should reconcile with his political benefactor and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the rancour created amongst party members and stakeholders continue to increase.

Just recently, the party produced two parallel chairmanship and councillorship candidates for each seat ahead of October 5 local government elections, the move described by stakeholders as flagrant disobedience to President Tinubu’s call for peaceful coexistence amongst APC family in Benue State.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, in reaction to reports that Alia shunned the president’s emissary mediating in the Benue crisis, the spokesperson of the Benue National Assembly and Federal Appointees Caucus, Hon. Philip Agbese, described it “as a cog in the wheel of progress for the party, for anyone, not to even talk about the governor himself, to undermine the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in making sure peace returns to the party in Benue”.

Agbese, however, said the Benue National Assembly Caucus was not surprised, stressing that: “It is his (Alia) nature and character to disrespect highly placed individuals and authorities.

“Fr. Alia prefers secret places where he can report you, tell lies against you and at the same time, acts as the judge.

“But when the fundamental principle of justice was tested, Mr. Governor refused to show up.”

Agbese also added that senior Nigerian citizens could now see that the problem was with Governor Alia, “who wants to destroy the APC in Benue State for his narrow interest”.

He expressed optimism that the crisis would soon be over, “as Mr. President is desirous of seeing a united APC family in Benue State”.

The governor is said to be hobnobbing and recruiting even non-party members into the cold war that exists between him and SGF Akume.

This, Agbese said, was a sign of desperation to further plunge the state into deeper political quagmire.

“Sooner than later after winning the election, for Fr. Alia, the legions of demons who wanted to stop him as governor and appeared to him in a dream to frighten him, today he has gone with them,” Agbese lamented.

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency at the green chamber, urged party faithful in Benue to remain committed to the original ideology and belief in the party, which made them win two out of three Senate seats and 10 out of 11 House of Representatives seats.

He said the members in National Assembly are still intact in the party, despite countless provocative tendencies of the governor.

He assured the people that peace would soon return to the party and everyone who laboured for the party would be happy for the victory recorded in 2023, which the lingering crisis did not allow them to celebrate.

“I assure you that all members of the National Assembly from Benue State who won elections in 2023 are still intact and with the guidance of our leader of North-central APC, distinguished Senator George Akume, we shall coast unto victory in 2027, winning more grounds, despite the distractions currently plaguing the state,” Agbese concluded.