One Year After, Mohbad’s Fans Resume Call for Justice

Yinka Olatunbosun

A peaceful demonstration was held outside the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ikorodu Wednesday in remembrance of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, a street hop artist who died on September 12, 2023 in Lagos under controversial circumstances.

Tagged ‘Justice for Mohbad,’ the demonstration was led by a Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, outside the court premises and the venue of the on-going coroner’s inquest.

Mohbad, whose body was swiftly buried after his death, was exhumed for post-mortem a week later following nationwide outrage. Eyewitnesses at the scene of the interment and online claimed that Mohbad’s neck appeared to have been broken to fit into the casket.

Also, fans and associates of Mohbad dug up videos and pictures of various assaults on Mohbad alleged to have been orchestrated by his former music associates who fell out with him when he sought independence from the label.

The number of suspects rose daily along with public sympathy. The founder, Marlian Records, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, as well as his artist, Zinoleesky, faced cyber bullying from aggrieved fans and netizens.

Hence, in furtherance of the investigation into the cause of his death, Mohbad’s body was exhumed on September 21, 2023 about a week after his interment.

Earlier this year — precisely February — it was reported that there has been a delay in Mohbad’s autopsy result because the sample was sent to NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, USA for toxicology and skeletal analysis.

It is unclear why the results had been delayed for this prolonged period thus fuelling suspicion on the part of the public.

While reacting to the staged demonstration at the court premises, Mohbad’s mother, Mrs. Abosede Aloba, pleaded with the public to pray for her deceased son. She also urged the authorities to release Mohbad’s remains for burial.

She said: “Whatever Mohbad’s father says is final. We don’t support any celebration over our son’s remembrance. The best you can do is to pray for him. We are also pleading with the authorities to release his body so that the family can resolve the lingering issues and move on.”

Mohbad also known by the moniker Imole was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter who was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records but left in 2022 to establish his own record label, Imolenization. Some of his hit songs include Peace, Ko Por Ke (KPK), Sabi amongst others. He was married to and had a son with his long time friend, Wunmi.