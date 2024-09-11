Aiyedatiwa Flags Off Health Insurance Scheme for Informal Sector in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

As part of efforts to make available affordable health care for the citizenry, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has flagged off the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS) for the state informal sector.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who launched the scheme at the International Culture and Event Centre (Dome), Akure, said it’s targeted at residents of State in the informal sector, and covers treatment of malaria, RTI, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, common infections; surgeries for appendicitis, hernia, fibroid, enlarged prostate, antenatal services, child delivery, including caesarean section, postnatal services, neonatal services, and immunisation services among others.

Aiyedatiwa, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring access to affordable healthcare for all residents of the state, said over 4,000 artisans, market women, farmers, commercial transport operators, and private sector workers across the state among others would benefit from the scheme.

The governor emphasised the importance of collective efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability, stating that health is a fundamental human right and a critical indicator of human development.

He said: “I am delighted that we have been able to create a sustainable source of funding that lowers the financial barriers to healthcare for our residents. It is on this premise that I stand to usher in a breath of fresh air in our healthcare delivery system with the Orange Health Insurance Scheme, designed for those in the informal sector.

“Our painstakingly conceptualised vision as an administration rightly accommodates qualitative and accessible healthcare delivery in order to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3.8 that pointedly strive to achieve the global theme of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Our administration once again has demonstrated the political will in line with the need to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

The governor stated that ORANGHIS has already been successful among public servants since its inception in 2022, acknowledging the foundational work laid by his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in establishing ORANGHIS for public servants.

Governor Aiyedatiwa praised the leadership of the organised labour unions for its support in implementing the scheme for public servants, calling it a model of collaboration.

He reeled out the ongoing healthcare initiatives under his administration, particularly the Abiyamo Maternal and Child Health Insurance Scheme, which covers antenatal care, delivery, and other essential services for pregnant women and children under five. He noted that since 2019, the scheme has benefited over 46,740 residents.

Aiyedatiwa encouraged the participation in the scheme, saying: “I urge all political leaders, philanthropists, and individuals to enroll themselves and their communities in this life-changing programme. Together, we can improve our health indices and ensure qualitative healthcare delivery across Ondo State.”

The Director-General, Ondo State Contributory Health Commission (ODCHC), Dr. Abiodun Oyeneyin, who described health insurance as a pragmatic way of solving Nigeria’s dwindling health indices, said that the state would be among the top five states with the highest health insurance coverage in the country by year 2027.

Also, the Director-General, National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, lauded the government’s contribution to the premium of ORANGHIS beneficiaries.

On his own, the state Coordinator, World Health Organisation, Dr. Dele David, commended the commitment of the government to the attainment of universal health coverage, adding that the organisation will continue to support the state to ensure that more people access qualitative health care delivery in the state.