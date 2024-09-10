Akwa Ibom/UK Education Trip: We’re Challenged to Become Global Thinkers, Say Beneficiaries

The first set of rural secondary school students from Akwa Ibom State, who are participating in an educational trip to the United Kingdom have described their experience as a challenge to broaden their minds and become global thinkers, as they return home.

Speaking at the London Heathrow Airport, while waiting to catch their flights back home, on Saturday, Anne Sambo shared her excitement about the opportunity to experience a different academic environment, away from what she had always known. “This has shown us that the world is much bigger than we thought about. We have been challenged to develop a new mindset,” she said.

The trip, which involves students from the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, includes visits to renowned educational institutions like the Imperial College London, Cambridge University, and Coventry University London. The students participated in interactive learning with academic and industry leaders as well as went on tours of the expansive facilities of the institutions.

For Godswill Asuquo, who hopes to study a course in the sciences, the trip has sparked a new interest in global scientific participation. I have always been interested in science, especially robotics. Seeing the level of resources available at the Imperial College when Dr. Sunday Popoola took us on a tour of the university, I really want to contribute to solving problems. My goal now is to go back home, make good grades so I can possibly come back to become a student here.”

In addition to academic exposure, the students also toured several iconic and historical landmarks in the United Kingdom. Their visits to sites such as the National Maritime Museum, the National Gallery, the Meridian Observatory, the Museum of Science, Buckingham Palace, and Trafalgar Square provided valuable lessons in history and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

At the commencement of their educational trip, the students were received by the acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu, at the Nigerian House.

Christiana Archibong, one of the minders, who accompanied the students, noted the positive impact of getting the students out of their natural environment. “These students are learning that there is so much to discover beyond their immediate communities. They are seeing firsthand how history and culture shape societies, and it is making them think about their own roles in the world,” she remarked.

For Udeme Okono, a mental health expert, also on the trip, it is kudos to the Akwa Ibom State government for committing resources to sponsor the children for the education trip. He believes the opportunity to visit renowned institutions will motivate the beneficiaries to become superstars that will in the next few years be doing the state proud on the global stage.

The initiative, sponsored by Akwa Ibom State Government, is aimed at providing these students with exposure to international education, cutting-edge research, and diverse cultures.

The edu trip is part of a broader initiative by the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to enhance educational opportunities for students in rural areas through the ARISE Agenda of his administration. He has consistently emphasised the need to ensure that every child in the state has access to quality education, regardless of their location.

Speaking on the accomplishments of the trip so far, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, commended the students for their eagerness to learn and encouraged them to maximise the knowledge they have gained. “These students represent the future of Akwa Ibom. We hope this experience will inspire them to think critically about their education and the role they can play in shaping our state, country and world,” she said.

As the trip progresses, many of the students have expressed a desire to share their experiences with their peers back home. For some, the exposure to advanced learning environments and global issues has sparked a newfound passion for giving back to their communities and encouraging others to pursue knowledge with a broader perspective.

The second and final set of the 39 students will tour educational institutions and visit other iconic locations in the UK from Monday, September 9.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said he was happy to be one of the commissioners assigned by the governor to give expression to part of his educational agenda for the children of Akwa Ibom. “I must tell you, it is a tall order to be saddled with this responsibility, for which the Commissioner for Education and I are thankful to the governor. So far, we thank God, and the children have exhibited good conduct. As the first set returns home and we receive the second set, we trust that we will conclude on a high note,” he said.