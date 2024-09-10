Abbas: Indonesia-Africa Parliamentary Forum a Great Devt Initiative

Sunday Okobi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has lauded the history and purpose that inspired the establishment of the Indonesia/Africa Parliamentary Forum (IAPF), describing it as an admirable “footprint of our common development heritage, a great challenges resolver, and mutual risks mitigator for all countries involved.”

In a statement, while speaking at the 2024 cross-continental Forum held in Bali, Indonesia, he emphasised that a united approach to “our global challenges for development, benefits everyone mostly because solutions are harnessed from multiple knowledge and experiences, such that IAPF offers in rich abundance.”

The speaker, who was ably represented by Hon Uche Okonkwo of Idemili North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, as the Head of the Nigeria delegation to the forum, was elated that the theme and focus for this year was on practical sustainable options to overcoming real bottlenecks to greater humanity, in critical areas as food security, education, health and production investments.

Okonkwo, while delivering the Speaker’s goodwill message, reiterated Nigeria’s deep commitment to the rule of law, respect for international conventions and obligations, fidelity to multi-lateral institutions and laws governing trades and commerce, culture and religion without compromise.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Indonesia particularly has been most cordial and fruitful in different dimensions. It bears testimony to much more that is very possible, which we should strive and reinforce continuously and optimally,” he said, adding that he brought the best compliments of Nigeria and the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to the people and parliament of Indonesia with high regards.