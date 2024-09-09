Zamfara Gov Inaugurates Revamped Maru General Hospital

*Facility gets hi-tech equipment

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to projects that truly matter and are of the highest priority.

He spoke while inaugurating the renovated and rehabilitated general hospital in Maru Local Government Area.

A statement on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that government is in the process renovating and equipping all general hospitals across the 14 Local Government Areas.

The statement said that that Governor Lawal inspected the infrastructure and the advanced medical equipment provided at the Maru General Hospital.

In his remarks, the Governor Lawal said his government’s mission was to provide a state-of-the-art healthcare environment that caters to the needs of the people by ensuring that quality medical services are accessible and affordable to all.

He said, “the renovation works carried out in this hospital include upgrading the facilities to ensure that the people of Maru and its environs have access to decent healthcare.

“The renovation has modernized the physical structure and integrated advanced medical technologies and systems.

“This holistic approach ensures that the General Hospital Maru is well-equipped to handle various medical conditions, from routine check-ups to complex surgeries.

“The staff in this hospital are now better equipped to deliver care services that meet the highest standards.

“Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art healthcare environment that caters to the needs of our people by ensuring that quality medical services are accessible and affordable to all.

“Aside from the renovation, this project includes providing 39-kilowatt solar power to ensure reliable power supply to the hospital, which is crucial for the continuous operation of medical equipment and the comfort of patients.

“In addition, 35 streetlights have been installed at various locations of the hospital premises and its surroundings to enhance security and visibility, making the hospital environment safer for everyone.

“I sincerely hope that the people of Maru and the entire Zamfara State will fully utilize these facilities.

“I have directed the Ministry of Health to take adequate measures to maintain the hospital and its continuous operation.”