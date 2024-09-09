We’ve Created Suitable Condition for Peace to Be Restored in Labour Party, Says Otti



*Dismisses threats of sanction by Abure group

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor Alex Otti says a conducive environment has now been created for peace to be restored in Labour Party (LP), following the successful convening of the expanded National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by stakeholders last Wednesday.

Otti expressed the optimism at the weekend in Umuahia while fielding questions at the September edition of his monthly media interaction.

He said, “A wide majority of our people (LP members) supported the outcome of the meeting.



“Peace can be restored in the party. That was the reason for the meeting we held here.”

The party’s stakeholders had at the NEC meeting dissolved the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) and replaced it with a 29-member caretaker committee headed by Senator Nenadi Usman.



The Abure group, however, kicked against the formation of the caretaker committee on the ground that the LP constitution had no provision for it.

But Otti, who is the LP governor, insisted, “What we did was the right decision,” given that the term of the Abure-led NWC had elapsed since June 10, 2024.

Otti added, “Anyone that followed what happened would notice that people are happy over the outcome of the meeting.

“I believe that what we did was in the interest of the party. We have a vested interest in ensuring that the party will continue to operate as a political party in Nigeria.”



On the threat by the Abure group that they had set up a disciplinary committee to sanction those behind the convening of the stakeholders’ meeting, the governor scoffed at the allusion that he and the national leader of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, could be among those targeted for sanctions by the Abure group.

“I don’t think we should lose sleep over the people saying they will set up disciplinary committee. We are ready for them.”