Peter Obi Hails Masai Ujiri on African Youths, Infrastructure Devt 

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election in Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi, has praised the vision and African physical developmental goals of Masai Ujiri who is the co-founder of the Giants of Africa Foundation and President of the Toronto Raptors.

Obi who is attending an African development discussion in Kigali, Rwanda says he is touched by the giant strides the young Nigerian is taking in building up African youths mentally, in sports and general infrastructural growth of the continent.

Obi, a regular face in African development talks across the globe met with the NBA administrator and they had a tour of the Giants of Africa projects in Kigali.

Obi wrote on his X (Twitter) handle after the tour, “Induced by my belief that sports are a critical area for commitment and investment that can help lift millions of our youths out of poverty while contributing to the development and unity of our dear country, I recently toured the much-advertised Kigali Sports City in Rwanda alongside Nigerian-born Masai Ujiri, the trailblazing President of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

“The tour began with a visit to the arena, a world-class facility known for its cutting-edge design and construction.

“This venue, where the 2022 CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) was held, generates enough revenue to operate independently, without recourse to government funding.

“Next, I visited the stadium, a 45,000-seater facility built and commissioned a few months ago. What truly left me in awe, however, was the ongoing construction of a complex comprising a hotel, a mini-game village, open areas for engagements, and a sports bar, all part of what is named “Zaria Court,” developed by Masai Ujiri.

“He explained the significance of the name, revealing that he was born and raised in Zaria, Nigeria. His love for Zaria fuels his desire to see such facilities in Nigeria, particularly given the size and potential of the country.”

The discussion also touched on the poor facilities back home in Nigeria.

“He remarked that such developments should exist in most states or, at the very least, in each of the six geopolitical zones. Unfortunately, he pointed out that neither the National Stadium in Lagos nor the one in Abuja is in good condition.”

“I couldn’t help but reflect on the power and potential of Nigerian youth in sports, entertainment, and other sectors. Facilities like these could tap into that potential and provide development opportunities.

“Regarding our national stadiums,