Obi, Otti’s Intervention Has Saved Labour Party from Wanton Destruction, Says Onwuneme

Wale Igbintade

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has commended the recent move by the former presidential candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for their genuine intention of saving the party from wanton destruction.

He stated that the intervention of the two leaders would prevent the party from playing into the hands of people who feel threatened by the performance of the party in the last general election, and who want to destabilise the party.

Commending both leaders for the recent successful stakeholders’ meeting held in Umuahia, where Senator Nenadi Usman was appointed as the caretaker committee Chairman of the party, Onwuneme commended Obi and Otti for coming out to salvage the party.

He thanked the leaders whom he said are the pride of the party as their entrance into the party was part of the reason it became attractive to Nigerians which brought about the great fortunes the party was able to achieve with the election of its candidates in various positions today.

He commended the two leaders for their steadfastness and faith in the party, stressing that unlike most politicians who would either decamp to other parties or float theirs and go with both elected candidates of the party and their supporters, both Obi and governor Otti chose to still keep faith and resolve the issues bothering the party.

Onwuneme also acknowledged the support and sacrifices made by the immediate past party leadership and appealed to them, especially the former national Chairman, Julius Abure not to see the change as an affront on his person but a sacrifice to make for both the party and its members, saying history will also be fair to him.