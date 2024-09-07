Automotive Enthusiasts Experience Unique Features of Cherry Tigo 2

Bennett Oghifo

Automotive enthusiasts and potential car buyers seized a unique opportunity to experience the dynamic world of Chery firsthand and explore the remarkable features of the Chery Tiggo 2, one of the brand’s standout models.

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria hosted a spectacular 3-day display event at Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos, from August 30, 2024, to September 1, 2024.

The event, described as highly successful by Carloha Nigeria, showcased the Chery Tiggo 2, a compact SUV that has been turning heads with its stylish design, robust features, and unbeatable value. Visitors had the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the Tiggo 2, learning about its features, performance, and what sets it apart from other vehicles in its class.

The highlight of the event was the exclusive discounts available only during the display period. Visitors who attended the event were able to take advantage of special pricing of N25m promotions, making it the perfect time to consider a new vehicle purchase. The limited-time offers created a buzz, leading to numerous inquiries.

According to a statement from the management of Carloha Nigeria, “This exclusive offer for Tiggo 2 Pro at Mega Plaza, is one of the many ways of making Chery vehicle ownership easy and affordable for all customers in Nigeria”. The exclusive offer for Tiggo 2 Pro during the Mega Plaza display is considerably the best price for a new car anywhere. He further stated that Carloha has raised the bar, by providing automotive solutions that will bring peace of mind to our numerous customers. The 6 years free service along with 6 years warranty or 200,000-kilometer whichever comes first, are great aftersales incentives to boost customers’ confidence in their purchase decision”.

Carloha has established adequate aftersales service network covering major cities in every state of Nigeria, ensuring that car owners can enjoy reliable services no matter their location.

Chery has a team of over 10 Chinese technical engineers and local technicians who offer on-site guidance to solve any car-related issues, ensuring a worry-free driving experience for owners.

The event was not only just about cars but also about creating memorable experiences for customers. There were also live demonstrations by Chery experts who provided detailed insights into the vehicle’s features and capabilities.

During the 3 day display, Chery Tiggo 2 stood out as a favorite among visitors, and for good reason, here’s a closer look at what makes this compact SUV such a standout choice:

The Tiggo 2 boasts a modern and sleek design, with a bold front grille, sharp headlights, and dynamic lines that give it a sporty yet sophisticated appearance. It’s a car that turns heads wherever it goes.

Inside, the Tiggo 2 offers a spacious and well-designed cabin, equipped with comfortable seating for up to five passengers. High-quality materials and thoughtful touches, such as adjustable seats and ample legroom, ensure a comfortable ride for all.

The Tiggo 2 comes loaded with technology features designed to enhance the driving experience. It includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and a multifunction steering wheel, keeping drivers connected and entertained on the go.

Safety is a top priority with the Tiggo 2. It comes equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rearview camera, and parking sensors, providing peace of mind to both drivers and passengers. Chery vehicles use more than 60% high-strength steel, which provides effective protection for passengers in case of an accident, even in areas of the car that are not visible.

Powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, the Tiggo 2 strikes an excellent balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It offers smooth handling, responsive steering, and a comfortable ride, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.

Following the success of the Mega Plaza event, Carloha is excited to announce plans for future displays and events, where more exclusive deals and exciting activities will be unveiled. For those who missed the opportunity to attend the event, stay tuned for more chances to experience Chery vehicles up close and personal.

Carloha and Chery would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited the display at Mega Plaza. Your visit made the event a huge success, and we look forward to welcoming you to our next exciting showcase.