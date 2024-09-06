Imposters Plotting to Destroy APGA Ahead of Anambra Polls, Ezeokenwa Alleges

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, has said the current leadership crisis was being instigated by people working against the interest of the party.

He also described the factional chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku, as an imposter, working in cahoots with others to destroy the party and rubbish its legacies.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Ezeokenwa said Njoku and his co-travelers were not members of the party anymore, since he defected from APGA in 2007.



He further revealed that Njoku was out to destroy APGA, ahead of next year’s governorship election in Anambra State, where the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, would be seeking second term on the platform of the party.

Ezeokenwa, who called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the electoral umpire was being misled by those out to destroy the party ahead of the local council and governorship elections in Anambra State



On the legal controversy over the leadership of the party, Ezeokenwa said at no time did the Supreme Court or any other court in the country declare Edozie Njoku as national chairman of APGA.

According to Ezeokenwa what the court did was to uphold the Appeal Court judgement recognising the 2019 convention, which elected the immediate past APGA’s national chairman, Chief Victor Oye into office.



He further said the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 24th of June, 2024, which affirmed the judgment of the Bwari High Court did not recognise Edozie Njoku as the chairman of APGA.

“The fact that APGA was never a party to the suit, that was why I appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal. Njoku is an imposter and INEC has erroneously recognised him as the chairman.

“We as constituents have pleaded with INEC to furnish us with the Court order that recognised Njoku as the national chairman of APGA. The same group of people who claimed that the Supreme Court affirmed them as the leaders of the party, did everything possible to frustrate us from filing pur case.”