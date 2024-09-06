Excitement as Abuja All Stars Tournament Begins 

The highly anticipated Abuja All Stars tournament featuring over 20 teams competing over one month has kicked off with excitement.

The tournament showcases a mix of ex-internationals and captains of industry promising a thrilling display of talent.

Defending champions All Stars International set the tone by dominating City Gate Sporting Club with a commanding 4-0 victory in the opening match.

All Stars International coach Zakari Musa attributed the win to the team’s strong cohesion and commitment to training.

“There is great understanding among the players, and regular participation in training has made us the team to beat. We don’t take any opponent for granted, so we continue to work hard,” Musa said.

Despite the loss, City Gate Sporting Club head coach Kingsley Omeje, remained optimistic, acknowledging the difference in experience but focusing on improvement.

“You can see the gap in class; they have ex-internationals, which we don’t have. But we’ve learned a lot and will work on these areas ahead of our next matches,” Omeje said.

The chairman of the local organizing committee, Patrick Bassey, emphasized the tournament’s mission to provide a platform for interfacing and networking while encouraging families and friends to come out and enjoy high-quality football.

In another matchday one results played on Saturday, Corporate Kickers Sports Club lost to Jabi All Stars 1-0, UATH All-Stars edged out Nyanya All Stars 2-1, MC Steve overcame Lugbe All Stars 2-1, Gwagwalada All Stars secured a narrow 1-0 win over USF, and Likeminds All-Stars played to a goalless draw with Capital Sportive Sports Club.

On Sunday, Nurudeen Veterans, Ex-Professionals, Karu, and Kuje All Stars all secured victories, setting the stage for intense competition in the fourth edition of the Abuja All Stars Veterans Tournament.