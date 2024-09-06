  • Friday, 6th September, 2024

23 Brigade Denies Killing Two Youths by Security Operatives in Adamawa

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Daji Sani in Yola

The 23 Armored Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yola, Adamawa State, has refuted the claims by the state House of Assembly that two youths were killed by security operatives in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.

While the state Assembly strongly condemned the wanton killings of the youths, the army in a statement signed by the brigade’s acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relation Officer (APRO), Lieutenant Adebayo Samuel Adewumi, refuted the allegations saying that the troops deployed in the area were not responsible for the fatal shooting of Samaila Hamidu on August 31, 2024.

According to the army, the troops were conducting routine patrols aimed at deterring criminal activities when the victim fled and suffered a lone accident.

The troops immediately rendered assistance, rushing the victim to Mubi General Hospital and notifying the policemen stationed at Nasarawo Ward.

Despite efforts to save his life, the victim tragically passed away at the hospital.

According to  the army, eyewitnesses praised the troops for their selfless service and prompt response.

The army has urged the public to disregard the baseless claims and falsehoods being circulated.

The 23 Brigade remains committed to maintaining peace, order, and safety in Adamawa State.

The army reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the lives and livelihoods of all Adamawa State residents.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.