23 Brigade Denies Killing Two Youths by Security Operatives in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The 23 Armored Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yola, Adamawa State, has refuted the claims by the state House of Assembly that two youths were killed by security operatives in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.

While the state Assembly strongly condemned the wanton killings of the youths, the army in a statement signed by the brigade’s acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relation Officer (APRO), Lieutenant Adebayo Samuel Adewumi, refuted the allegations saying that the troops deployed in the area were not responsible for the fatal shooting of Samaila Hamidu on August 31, 2024.

According to the army, the troops were conducting routine patrols aimed at deterring criminal activities when the victim fled and suffered a lone accident.

The troops immediately rendered assistance, rushing the victim to Mubi General Hospital and notifying the policemen stationed at Nasarawo Ward.

Despite efforts to save his life, the victim tragically passed away at the hospital.

According to the army, eyewitnesses praised the troops for their selfless service and prompt response.

The army has urged the public to disregard the baseless claims and falsehoods being circulated.

The 23 Brigade remains committed to maintaining peace, order, and safety in Adamawa State.

The army reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the lives and livelihoods of all Adamawa State residents.