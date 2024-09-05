UrbanID Set to Revolutionise Global Identity Management Systems

Emma Okonji

UrbanID, a technology solutions company with focus on implementing next generation digital identity systems to assist nations navigate the challenges, has reiterated its commitment to offer technology solutions that will assist countries to establish robust digital identity ecosystems.

The brain behind UrbanID, which offers tech solutions that are shaping digital identity ecosystems globally, is Nigerian-born Olatunji Durodola, who, for nearly three decades has made unmatched contributions to the tech industry.

“In a world where identity theft and protection of data are subjects of immense and intense debates and concern to nations, institutions, security agencies, the financial industry and corporates globally; UrbanID has set for itself the onerous task to ensure that its clients adopt digitalisation as a process, which eliminates the social barriers that prevent complete individual growth and equal participation of all citizens in a country’s political, economic and social structures,” says Durodola, founder of UrbanID.

According to him, “UrbanID is proud to present state-of-the-art digital identity solutions and products for the developing world, with specific emphasis on Africa and South-East Asia, focusing on their unique identity management challenges. In a world where a person’s identity needs to be secure, trusted and protected, UrbanID comes with over 30 years of experience in the mobile landscape and bears a passion for solving problems that only Africans know best to resolve.”

He added: “We are building the technology infrastructure of a robust and disruptive Digital Identity ecosystem for the world across borders with mutual recognition, while offering solutions that are crafted in strict compliance with our mission to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and foster inclusive citizenship services through a secure and innovative digital identity ecosystem.”

With its footprints well established both directly and through a couple of subsidiaries in countries like the UAE, the UK, Nigeria, Estonia, and Rwanda UrbanID prides itself as an IT company with a difference, which offers a wide range of exceptional services that cut across various sectors thereby enabling the global economy.